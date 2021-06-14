Shambolics Return With New Single 'Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams'

A track to pull you out of the darkness and into the light, Fife's finest deliver a track brimming with optimism and laced with nostalgia. A celebration of good times gone and those yet to come, Darren Forbes of Shambolics says of the new tune:



"It's essentially a song of hope....a song about the 'Young Teams' who want to make it out of the schemes & see what's out there. The artwork to the track is the place where we all first met as teenagers when we were the young team drinking, having a carry on and planning on taking on the world."



Recorded at 7 West Studios and Eggman Studios in the band's hometown of Fife, the track was produced by the esteemed Chris Marshall (Gerry Cinnamon, The Dunts). Written by the band's leading songwriting partnership Darren Forbes and Lewis Macdonald, "Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams" also sees new member Scott Williamson enter the frame on keys to become the fifth official member of Shambolics.



Released by Eggman Records, "Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams" arrives as Shambolics first new release of 2021. It follows a string of acclaimed recent releases from the band including last year's incendiary "Love Collides" and "Sandra Speed", with the latter just released before lockdown last year. Not ones to sit still, the Shams preoccupied themselves during the pandemic with a series of classic cover versions in their distinctly dreamy style, including Fleetwood Mac's 'Everywhere', The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights', ABBA's 'Mamma Mia' and The Stones 'Sympathy for the Devil'; finding a raft of new fans with their uplifting reworkings.



Steadily gaining fans at press too, the band have seen repeated plays on Steve Lamacq's BBC6 Music Show, plus earned plaudits from Gigwise, Louder Than War, Clash Magazine and more, who have praised their "soaring guitar pop that recall everyone from The La's to Blossoms and beyond" (Clash).



Already firm favourites on Scottish turf, the band have become accustomed to selling out venues like St Lukes in Glasgow and The Water Rats in London in a heartbeat.



Returning in 2021 with a euphoric new track loaded with a timeless indie quality, frenzied guitar solos and a chorus that's begging to be sung out loud; expect to hear "Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams" igniting the crowds as they take to the stage at TRNSMT Festival this Summer.

