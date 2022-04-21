Shaina Hayes Shares 'Shigawake Live Sessions'

Montréal based folk singer-songwriter Shaina Hayes today shares a beautiful live session featuring three songs from her upcoming album, to coax a waltz, which is set for release on April 29th 2022.

The live session was filmed in Shaina's hometown, the small farming and fishing village of Shigawake, Quebec by director and videographer Marc-André Dupaul and includes the tracks "Half a Mind', "King" and "Call it". The session features Shaina Hayes (voice + guitar) and David Marchand (pedal steel guitar, guitar, voice).

Speaking on the live session Shaina expressed her "Endless thanks to the Williams' for lending out their charming home, to the farmers of Shigawake for their infinite supply of extension chords and tractor cameos, and to Shigawake itself for the gift of it's tireless beauty. And to Canada Council for the Arts for their support of this project."

After studying jazz voice at Montreal's Vanier College, Hayes proceeded to build a musical career performing and recording with multiple groups, most notably Montreal's Thanya Iyer. Hayes has also been an active and integral player both musically and in the organization of the annual Shigawake Agricultural Fair and Music Festival since its inception in 2009. Alongside her musical career, she has maintained her roots in farming, spearheading horticultural projects both in Shigawake and near Montréal, where she now resides.

In February 2021, Shaina brought a small team of Montreal-based artists to Shigawake to arrange and record to coax a waltz. The team comprised of Shaina (vocalist/guitarist), recording-engineer and drummer, Francis Ledoux (drummer for Helena Deland, zouz, Jesse Mac Cormack), guitarist, and David Marchand (guitarist/vocalist for zouz, Mon Doux Saigneur, Alex Burger, Laurence Anne). to coax a waltz is set for release April 29th 2022.

Watch the new sessions here: