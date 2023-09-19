Seth Glier Releases New Single 'Finally Home'

Seth Glier, the GRAMMY-nominated and five-time Independent Music Award winning singer-songwriter who also serves as a Cultural Diplomat for the US State Department has released “Finally Home” ft. Crys Matthews, a celebration of regenerative farming with driving doo-wop vocal harmony.

On a mission to change the narrative of climate storytelling from fatalism to one of hope, unity and liberation, the track is being released in support of Soul Fire Farm, a magical Afro-Indigenous centered community farm in Grafton, NY committed to uprooting racism and training the next generation of activist-farmers and strengthening the movements for food sovereignty and community self-determination.

“I was reading an essay by activist Leah Penniman, farmer and food justice activist from Soul Fire Farm,” said Seth Glier. “She described a young teenager by the name of Dijour Carter who didn’t like the idea of getting mud on his new Air Jordan’s when he arrived at the farm with the other teens from his youth program. It was only after he saw the group departing on the tour that his fear of being left alone in a forest full of bears overcame his fear of dirt.

He removed his Jordan’s and the soil made direct contact with the soles of his bare feet. Dijour, usually quite stoic, broke into tears, explaining that when he was young his grandmother had shown him how to garden, but she had died many years ago and he had forgotten her lessons. The memory of her traveled from the earth, through the soles of his feet, and into his heart … he said it felt like he was ‘finally home.’”

With a commitment to using songwriting as a tool for positive change, Glier – who is also an avid mushroom forager – has set out on a path to channel nature’s longing for communion with humanity into songs about ice cores, uplift and erosion, tree rings, woolly mammoths and more.

The artist will tour throughout the fall and winter, in support of his forthcoming album dedicated to optimistic, engaging climate solutions from an artist’s perspective. He’s also uplifting the work of NRDC (National Resources Defense Council) on all dates to create awareness, visibility and funding with region-centric programming in each city. Full routing can be found below, and tickets are on-sale now by visiting https://sethglier.com/shows.

Seth Glier’s gifts are an innate curiosity and a fierce desire to connect with other people. His musical acumen provides him with a vehicle for both. Through his work as a Cultural Diplomat for the US State Department, he has collaborated with musicians in Ukraine, Mongolia, China, and Mexico.

An artist’s artist at his core, he’s also shared the stage with a diverse including Ronnie Spector, James Taylor, Ani DiFranco and Glen Campbell. As a producer, music director and studio musician he has collaborated with Sophie B. Hawkins, Tom Rush, Antje Duvekot, Richard Shindell, Doctora Qingona, Dar Williams, Nick Carter, Cyndi Lauper and more.

Seth Glier is a five-time Independent Music Award winner and received a GRAMMY nomination for his album The Next Right Thing. He has also written with students in Parkland, FL for the “Parkland Project,” cowritten with soldiers at Walter Reed, and is an advocate for autism awareness citing his autistic brother Jamie as his greatest non-musical-musical influence.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks!

Seth Glier Tour Dates

Sep 19 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

Sep 22 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts*

Sep 23 - Keene Valley, NY - UCC*

Sep 24 - New London, NH - Flying Goose Brew Pub*

Sep 28 - Nashville, TN - Analog at Hutton Hotel

Oct 4 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

Oct 6 - New York, NY - Hill Country Downstairs

Oct 9 - Buffalo, NY - Ninth Ward at Babeville

Oct 13 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater*

Oct 14 - Schenectady, NY - 8th Step*

Oct 21 - Middleborough, MA - Studios 84

Oct 22 - Woodstock, NY - Graveside Variety

Oct 28 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed

Oct 29 - Billerica, MA - Kiva House Concert

Nov 9 - Chicago, IL - Uncommon Ground

Nov 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Spring Lake Presbyterian Church

Nov 11 - Grand Haven, MI - The House of Lyrics

Nov 18 - Franklin, MA - Circle of Friends Coffeehouse

Nov 25 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed

Dec 1 - Timonium, MD - Cellar Stage

December 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe Second Stage

Dec 23 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed

*with Tom Rush

Photo Credit: Joe Navas