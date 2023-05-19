Saxkboy KD Taps OG Ron C for 'Chopnotslop' Remix to Collaborative EP 'The Show Must Go On' With That Mexican OT

Rising Texas-born rapper Saxkboy KD, the first Houston-born artist signed to Cash Money Records, unveils an intoxicating Chopped and Screwed version of his EP The Show Must Go On with That Mexican OT. Get The Show Must Go On (ChopNotSlop Remix) via Cash Money Records.

Produced by OG Ron C, SAXKBOY KD's The Show Must Go On (ChopNotSlop Remix) version, adds a dynamite dimension to the original The Show Must Go On EP which was released on March 3rd and just crossed 2 + Million Streams Globally.

Chopped and Screwed, originated in Houston, Texas, when the late Robert "DJ Screw" Davis stumbled upon the art while making a mix tape by playing a record at a slower speed. The tempo is slowed, or 'screwed,' while, at the same time the lyrics and beats are 'chopped.' This format became popular with DJ Michael "5000" Watts 'screwing & chopping not only hip-hop, but all genres of music.

The Show Must Go On (ChopNotSlop Remix), includes all of the songs found on the original version of The Show Must Go On, including the screwed and chopped version of KD and That Mexican OT rising single "Gucci Rugs," which was featured in BET Jams' "Fresh Face Friday" segment and in current rotation on BET Jams, "Just Talking" "Dior Doe Boy" "Pillow Talk" and more.

Image Credit: Hilary Tobe Moqolo