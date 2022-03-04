Saweetie Honored With Game Changer Award at 2022 Billboard Women in Music

Continuing on track to make 2022 her best year yet, GRAMMYÂ®-nominated star Saweetie took home the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Game Changer Award last night. The multi-platinum artist took the stage for the debut live performance of her recently released smash hit "Closer" featuring R&B chart-topper H.E.R., before accepting the Game Changer award, which was presented to her by her mother, Trinidad Valentin.

The release of "Closer," which marks the latest track from her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music, adds to an already unstoppable year for the multi-platinum star, who is currently nominated for two GRAMMYÂ® Awards for Best Rap Song for "Best Friend" and Best New Artist.

The track debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 list and, upon release, was the #1 most added song at Pop & Rhythmic Radio, racking up over 30 million global streams to date and continues to climb. "Closer" currently sits at #19 and #17 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart and Rhythmic Airplay chart, respectively, with no signs of slowing down. The song also reached #1 on Billboard's Top Triller U.S. chart, which marks Saweetie's third time hitting the #1 spot. The accompanying music video has garnered nearly 19 million views to date.

Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire, and endless charisma, Saweetie-born DiamontÃ© Harper-can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque, and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER, and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch."

Drawing on a passion for poetry and numerous years of rapping in the car, she turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit "ICY GRL'' earning an RIAA platinum certification. 2019 saw the release of Saweetie's ICY EP, spawning double-platinum viral sensation "My Type" as well as a 2020 BET Awards nomination for "Best Female Hip Hop Artist."

As a businesswoman, Saweetie, an alumna of USC, launched her sold-out ICY jewelry line and partnered with PrettyLittleThing for a 50-piece capsule collection. Meanwhile, everyone from Gwen Stefani to David Guetta, Dua Lipa to Wiz Khalifa, and Mulatto to G-Eazy has enlisted her for guest spots.

This year Saweetie dominates the charts and commands social media with more than 13 million Instagram followers, two GRAMMYÂ® nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song, 2022 Game Changer Billboard Award, MTV and BET Hip-Hop Awards, back-to-back #1 singles, and brand partnerships with McDonalds, Crocs, MAC, Quay, Revlon, and more. A true fashionista, she has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan, V Magazine, W, Maxim, Elite Daily, Refinery29, and Wonderland, in addition to appearing in Wall Street Journal, C.R. Fashion Book, Glamour, Elle, Variety, Interview, Fast Company, Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar.

Photo Credit: @samidrasin