Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'

Previously released album highlights include “I Love You,” “Don’t Make Me Reach” and the endlessly alluring electropop “More Than Fine.”

Singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has released her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me.

The album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut. Love and doubt, grief and hope are all here, coiled into anthems for a new generation facing such feelings.

Yesterday, NYLON premiered "Contortionist" and spoke to Savannah Conley about the new album, which they call "an astonishing set of open-hearted songs."

Savannah also recently sat down with Paste Magazine to talk through the songs on the album. They wrote, "Across the 11 tracks on the album, Conley outmuscles any preconceived application of genre. The result? A wholly beautiful project cascading across everything from synth pop to piano singer/songwriter to loud, anthemic blues rock."

Previously released album highlights include "I Love You," "Don't Make Me Reach" and the endlessly alluring electropop "More Than Fine," but every song on the album captures the essence of love and loss.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad



