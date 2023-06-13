Sarah Mary Chadwick Announces 'Messages To God' LP

The new album will be released on September 15.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Sarah Mary Chadwick Announces 'Messages To God' LP

New Zealand born, Melbourne-based Sarah Mary Chadwick has announced her eighth studio record Messages to God due out September 15 on Kill Rock Stars and executive produced by award winning producer, Tony Espie (oracle to The Avalanches).

Composed of broad, brightly coloured spiritual strokes, it consists of dramatic retellings of having your heart broken, existing, movement and growth while always meditating on the past. While her three most recent records were drenched in grief, the new collection signals a change; whether profound or momentary, time will tell. 

Lead single “sty Town” is released today alongside a bold & playful official video, a dramatized love story breakdown played out on the theatrical stage. Resonant keys and flutes shimmer in the backdrop under Chadwick’s coarse vocals and biting, poetic lyricism. Describing it as ‘leaving a place kind of song’, the theme of being an audience to your own story flows into the song’s lyrics. “I watch through the window at my life,” she sings, “It seems to function/but who’s driving/this sty car?”

Chadwick is a gifted and singular songwriter, uniquely attuned to the minutiae of human emotion, not unlike Phil Eleverum’s work as Mount Eerie and Daniel Johnston’s adventures on tape. A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Chadwick’s songs are unsparing, brutal, and absolutely lovely. A prolific visual artist alongside her songwriting, Chadwick’s cover art of this record mirrors the slight alteration in tone; whereas previously, self-portraits of herself alone fronted her releases, now she has pictured herself amongst a group around a piano. Still not looking at peace, but surrounded by people, nonetheless.

Messages to God is a beautifully realized record. It’s not happy but it is funny and optimistic. It is melodramatic, self-serving and generous. Sometimes, from way back in the sty seats of the theater, you’re at your closest to god. That’s what this record is like, finding beauty in everyday occurrences. Because it’s there. You just gotta look really hard sometimes. And as Chadwick provides, “Because every day’s just one more day / trying to write messages to god’’.

Photo Credit: Sian Stacey



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
NOTHING MORE Announce SPIRITS 2023 Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates Photo
NOTHING MORE Announce 'SPIRITS 2023' Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

After pulverizing stages across North America on the first leg of their headlining “SPIRITS 2023” tour earlier this spring, including sold-out shows in NYC, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Toronto, 3x Grammy-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE will continue to bring their potent live experience to audiences throughout 2023.

2
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joes Pub; Lineup Announced Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joe's Pub; Lineup Announced

Commemorate Juneteenth and Pride Month at Joe's Pub with Britton & The Sting's Juneteenth Liberation Ball, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Truth Future Bachman, Justin Vivian Bond, Catherine Cohen and Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Alexis Michelle, and more!

3
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year Photo
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year

Luke Combs welcomed Vince Gill for a performance of “One More Last Chance,” while Carly Pearce brought Jo Dee Messina to the stage for an exciting rendition of “I’m Alright.” Elle King and Tanya Tucker joined Lainey Wilson for an electric performance of “Texas (When I Die).” The roar of the crowd was deafening as Cody Johnson surprised fans.

4
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares Charlie Parker Photo
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares 'Charlie Parker'

Jake Blanton (The Killers) handled bass, while the string and horn sections feature venerable musicians such as C.J. Camerieri (Bon Iver), Rita Andrade (Kanye West), Wynton Grant (Miley Cyrus, Hans Zimmer), and Paul Cartwright (Lana Del Rey, Mary J. Blige).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMediaIsaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia
Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount NetworkFull Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour DatesSHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie PosterPhoto: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE