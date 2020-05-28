Sara Evans 'Copy That' Livestream To Benefit Local Venues

Sara Evans is celebrating the success of her brand-new album, Copy That, with a live stream performance on Friday, May 29. The special event, featuring Sara playing a mix of hits and new music, taking a request or two, a Q&A and meet & greet, will benefit local venues in four states - Indiana, Nebraska, Texas and Wisconsin. For more information and to participate in this event, click HERE.

Local Venues Supported By Livestream Include:

Riviera Theater / The Pabst Theater Group - Milwaukee, WI

Meyer Theater - Green Bay, WI

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX

Victory Theater - Evansville, IN

Orpheum Theater, Omaha Performing Arts - Omaha, NE



"Participating in the Sara Evans live stream performance not only provides much needed financial help for The Pabst Theater Group during these difficult times, it also helps us to stay connected with our community and provide them with one of the very special things that has been taken away from them...the beauty of a live performance," said Gary Witt, CEO Pabst Theater Group-Milwaukee.



"We're really excited to bring Sara into the Omaha area and be a part of a new initiative to connect with our community," said Andy Cassano, Vice President of Programming & Education for Omaha Performing Arts.



Copy That, the first solo studio album in three years from multi-platinum star Sara Evans, released on May 15 and opened at #1 on the iTunes Country Chart. Co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls), and released on her own Born To Fly Records, the 13-song collection spans six decades. Featuring collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet, Copy That showcases Evans' creative take on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career, as well as shines a spotlight on some little-known gems. Sara pays tribute to her early days fronting her family band and covers everyone from Hank Williams to Patsy Cline, Fleetwood Mac, The Pretenders, Poco, John Mayer, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Chicago and more. Download or stream Copy That by visiting saraevans.co/copythat .



Sara will continue her wildly popular "Closet Chaos" Instagram Live series each Monday. The hilarious series, which she has been doing alongside daughter Oliva Barker, has welcomed guests such as Tony Dovolani, Clinton Kelly, Martina McBride, Melissa Peterman, and Phillip Sweet.

