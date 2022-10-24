Santigold Announces 'Noble Champions' Podcast Featuring Idris Elba, Olivia Wilde & More

Santigold has announced Noble Champions, a modern day salon, created and hosted by her and distributed by Talkhouse. Listen to the trailer and subscribe here ahead of the first episode's debut on October 31st.

In each weekly episode, she sits down with some of today's leading artists, authors, activists, and progressive thinkers who stand up, stick up and speak up for important causes. Inspired by the artist, Kandinsky, when he said that periods during which art has no noble champions are ones of retrogression, these candid no-holds-barred roundtable conversations where ideas and experiences are exchanged, are where Santi and her fellow champions try to make some sense out of our world, to push culture forward. Boundary-expanding and defiantly vulnerable, Noble Champions is a public invitation to an intimate gathering of the minds.

The first season features guests: Tunde Adebimpe, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Sanford Biggers, Bun B, Idris Elba, Mary Anais Heglar, Dan Kovalik, Resmaa Menakem, Questlove, Rebecca Walker, Olivia Wilde, Saul Williams, and Angela Yee.

Santigold's Spirituals teas will be available at Santigold.com starting October 31st. The tea line was realized during the creation of her new album of the same name, whose themes it shares. As a lover of tea, Santi came up with the idea of offering a way for fans of her music to experience the songs' themes in a multi-sensory way, in this case through taste.

She created three teas for the first collection: Brand New Tea, I Heart Tea, and No Stress Zone Tea. Each tea is a custom blend that brings together ingredients which support reducing stress and anxiety, releasing fears, clearing energy and consciousness, opening the heart, and nurturing peace. Recognizing the prioritizing of self in rituals, these teas are intended to help create space for self-care and spiritual intention.

Song Exploder just released an episode with Santigold breaking down the creation and themes behind her Spirituals track "Ushers of the New World". Listen to the episode here. Santi also recently sat down with Rolling Stone and Variety for in-depth discussions on the unsustainable reality artists are facing and how it is a part of a cultural crisis.