Santigold Announces 'Noble Champions' Podcast Featuring Idris Elba, Olivia Wilde & More
The first episode will debut on October 31st.
Santigold has announced Noble Champions, a modern day salon, created and hosted by her and distributed by Talkhouse. Listen to the trailer and subscribe here ahead of the first episode's debut on October 31st.
In each weekly episode, she sits down with some of today's leading artists, authors, activists, and progressive thinkers who stand up, stick up and speak up for important causes. Inspired by the artist, Kandinsky, when he said that periods during which art has no noble champions are ones of retrogression, these candid no-holds-barred roundtable conversations where ideas and experiences are exchanged, are where Santi and her fellow champions try to make some sense out of our world, to push culture forward. Boundary-expanding and defiantly vulnerable, Noble Champions is a public invitation to an intimate gathering of the minds.
The first season features guests: Tunde Adebimpe, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Sanford Biggers, Bun B, Idris Elba, Mary Anais Heglar, Dan Kovalik, Resmaa Menakem, Questlove, Rebecca Walker, Olivia Wilde, Saul Williams, and Angela Yee.
Santigold's Spirituals teas will be available at Santigold.com starting October 31st. The tea line was realized during the creation of her new album of the same name, whose themes it shares. As a lover of tea, Santi came up with the idea of offering a way for fans of her music to experience the songs' themes in a multi-sensory way, in this case through taste.
She created three teas for the first collection: Brand New Tea, I Heart Tea, and No Stress Zone Tea. Each tea is a custom blend that brings together ingredients which support reducing stress and anxiety, releasing fears, clearing energy and consciousness, opening the heart, and nurturing peace. Recognizing the prioritizing of self in rituals, these teas are intended to help create space for self-care and spiritual intention.
Song Exploder just released an episode with Santigold breaking down the creation and themes behind her Spirituals track "Ushers of the New World". Listen to the episode here. Santi also recently sat down with Rolling Stone and Variety for in-depth discussions on the unsustainable reality artists are facing and how it is a part of a cultural crisis.
October 24, 2022
They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022
Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022
Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022
This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.