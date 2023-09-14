Sangeeta Kaur Brings Unique Interactive Music and Art Experience to Wonderspaces Austin

Austin-based Sangeeta Kaur, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, producer and multimedia artist, and Wonderspaces Austin (1205 Sheldon Cove, Austin, TX 78753) come together to bring a unique interactive music and art experience on Tuesday, Sept 26, 2023, from 8 to 11 p.m. Music and art lovers are invited to immerse themselves in the celestial works from Sangeeta’s latest album, “Aurora,” a classical crossover, new age, ambient vocal album.

Joining her will be many of the original artists and musicians who recorded on the album, such as GRAMMY award-winning violinist and composer Nathalie Bonin, multi-GRAMMY award-winning percussionist MB Gordy, Australian Aria nominated pianist and producer Van Anh Nguyen and others.

For this special performance, the art installation "SWING," created by Brazilian artist Rejane Cantoni, will be featured and transformed into Sangeeta's stage. SWING is an interactive installation in which the viewer is asked to walk on the surface of the artwork, thus becoming a participant. The surface is composed of modular planes that move in all directions, like a seesaw.

Each step the participant takes reverberates across the entire artwork, allowing for a uniquely immersive experience. General Admission (Concert and Interactive Art Experience Only) and VIP (Reception 6:30-8 p.m. + Concert and Interactive Art Experience) tickets can be purchased here.

“Aurora” is Sangeeta Kaur’s sixth career album release and first since winning a GRAMMY for her “Best Classical Solo Performance” on the album “Mythologies” in 2022. She became the first performer of Vietnamese origin to win in that category. The album was released on July 21, 2023, by Studio Hill Records, produced by Shridhar Solanki and co-produced by Sangeeta Kaur, Mark Olsen, Van Anh Nguyen and Duy Tran.

"This album was inspired by the cosmos,” said Sangeeta Kaur, “a journey of love, dreams and trusting in the universe."

“Aurora'' was the first of Kaur’s albums to be recorded at Studio Hill in Austin, a state-of-the-art recording facility she co-owns with her husband Hai Nguyen. Gerhard Joost, a celebrated industry veteran, is also a partner in Studio Hill and serves as the in-house Chief Recording Engineer. Kaur’s session players are very familiar faces, and most are GRAMMY winners as well.

They include violinist Nathalie Bonin, percussionist M.B. Gordy, bassist Mark Gorman, guitarist Andrew Synowiec, pianist Van Anh Nguyen, and cellist Eru Matsumoto. Kaur, a classically trained soprano recently featured on PBS’s Front and Center series, said the album seeks to bring beauty and peace to an otherwise chaotic world.

“When we open ourselves and our hearts to the unknown and trust in our inner voice and an all-encompassing universe, we can receive guidance and messages,” said Kaur.

ABOUT SANGEETA KAUR:

2022 GRAMMY® winning Vietnamese American singer, multimedia artist and producer, modern-day Renaissance woman, and vocal powerhouse Sangeeta Kaur (Teresa Mai) is a singular talent. Sangeeta’s body of work is both cinematic in scope and spans a wide range of genres such as Classical, New Age, Contemporary and Spiritual.

Her growing list of additional collaborations includes work with the rock and roll legend Jon Anderson of the band Yes, noteworthy pop producer Narada Michael Walden, two-time GRAMMY-winning New Age composer Peter Kater, Stewart Copland, GRAMMY-winning singer Hila Plitmann, GRAMMY-nominated engineer Gerhard Joost, Grammy winner Ricky Kej, award-winning composer and producer Nicholas Neidhardt, and more.

Sangeeta owns the recording studio Studio Hill in Austin, Texas, where she named Gerhard Joost, her long-time friend and engineer, as Chief Engineer. She was also recently elected as one of the governors of the Grammy® Recording Academy, Texas Chapter.