Sammi Rae Celebrates Signing to SOHO Johnny's Tribeca Records

It was announced today that captivating young singer Sammi Rae has signed an exclusive recording contract with SOHO Johnny's Tribeca Records. Based out of New York City, Tribeca Records helps artists take their music to the world, bringing iconic songs to life with the help of their staff of A-Class Production experts and a dedicated management team who bring decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the table.

Influenced by artists like Sia, Dua Lipa and Karol G, Sammi is the real deal - a singer and performer who has been praised internationally by critics and fans alike for her strong, soulful voice and sultry demeanour. Her tunes have appeared on countless Spotify playlists, with several releases in the reggaeton genre "Nunca", "Champagne", "Closer", "No Me Digas", "City Lights", "Ella Se Atreve", "Baby Baila" and "Escapate" generating an international buzz.

Then late in 2020 amidst the pandemic, she released the sexy and striking video for her well received Spotify playlist favorite hit "Nunca" - which has surpassed 250,000 views - resulting in this Record Deal with Soho Johnny and Tribeca Records.

With much more music on the horizon in 2021, and Sammi just touching the surface of her potential, the sky's the limit for this starlet in the making.

Watch the video for "Nunca" here: