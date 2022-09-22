SamWoy Reveals Debut Single 'SBWRIEL'

SamWoy (FHANG, Half Moon Run, Patrick Watson, Luca Fogale) today releases the first track, "Sbwriel", from his new solo project. SamWoy is the moniker of Montreal-based songwriter and producer Sam Woywitka, who demonstrates his restless commitment to sonic experimentation on his project's debut.

From full-throated garage punk, dance floor-ready grooves to warped and nostalgic ambience, "Sbwriel" leaves you with the feeling the singer has given up on their journey of self-improvement inviting the listener to "go dancing into the sewer". An appropriate place to be as the word "Sbwriel" means rubbish/trash in Welsh.

The video for the track follows a screaming masked maniac as he searches for the answer to the question, "why can't I figure myself out?" A thought that leaves many of us laying up late at night or staring blankly at our phones. Speaking on the video Woywitka says, "I shot this while traveling throughout the UK while on tour. I got most of the shots by dressing up late at night after the shows and having my friends and even complete strangers follow me while filming myself on a debaucherous adventure throughout the streets of the UK."

A renowned producer Woywitka is also half of the genre-busting electronic duo FHANG with Montreal bass legend Mishka Stein. FHANG released its self-titled debut full-length album in 2021 to widespread praise and radio play. Woywitka's production highlights include working alongside Grammy-winning producers DJ Khalil and Chin Injeti. He won a Juno award for his work on Half Moon Run's 2019 album A Blemish in the Great Light.

The main throughline throughout Woywitka's music is a restless commitment to sonic experimentation that those familiar with Woywitka's singular production work will recognize as his signature. No genre distinctions are sacred here, and no sounds are too discordant to be amalgamated. Repurposed and reimagined sounds, often sampled, scrambled, and processed beyond recognition, create an immersive and mind-bending listening experience.

"Sbwriel" is out now via Woywitka's dynamic new Hidden Ship record label. Watch the new music video here: