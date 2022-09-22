Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SamWoy Reveals Debut Single 'SBWRIEL'

SamWoy Reveals Debut Single 'SBWRIEL'

“Sbwriel” is out now via Woywitka’s dynamic new Hidden Ship record label.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

SamWoy (FHANG, Half Moon Run, Patrick Watson, Luca Fogale) today releases the first track, "Sbwriel", from his new solo project. SamWoy is the moniker of Montreal-based songwriter and producer Sam Woywitka, who demonstrates his restless commitment to sonic experimentation on his project's debut.

From full-throated garage punk, dance floor-ready grooves to warped and nostalgic ambience, "Sbwriel" leaves you with the feeling the singer has given up on their journey of self-improvement inviting the listener to "go dancing into the sewer". An appropriate place to be as the word "Sbwriel" means rubbish/trash in Welsh.

The video for the track follows a screaming masked maniac as he searches for the answer to the question, "why can't I figure myself out?" A thought that leaves many of us laying up late at night or staring blankly at our phones. Speaking on the video Woywitka says, "I shot this while traveling throughout the UK while on tour. I got most of the shots by dressing up late at night after the shows and having my friends and even complete strangers follow me while filming myself on a debaucherous adventure throughout the streets of the UK."

A renowned producer Woywitka is also half of the genre-busting electronic duo FHANG with Montreal bass legend Mishka Stein. FHANG released its self-titled debut full-length album in 2021 to widespread praise and radio play. Woywitka's production highlights include working alongside Grammy-winning producers DJ Khalil and Chin Injeti. He won a Juno award for his work on Half Moon Run's 2019 album A Blemish in the Great Light.

The main throughline throughout Woywitka's music is a restless commitment to sonic experimentation that those familiar with Woywitka's singular production work will recognize as his signature. No genre distinctions are sacred here, and no sounds are too discordant to be amalgamated. Repurposed and reimagined sounds, often sampled, scrambled, and processed beyond recognition, create an immersive and mind-bending listening experience.

"Sbwriel" is out now via Woywitka's dynamic new Hidden Ship record label. Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).