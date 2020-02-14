Sam Tompkins Drops New Single 'You're The Love Of My Life'

Kicking off the new decade, Sam Tompkins has unveiled his Valentine's Day-inspired new single 'You're The Love Of My Life', out now via Island Records.

A heart-on-sleeve love song with a modern swing feel, 'You're The Love Of My Life' sees Tompkins deliver his trademark combination of honest lyricism and restrained production.

It marks his first release since moving December single 'Not So Grey', which followed on from 'From My Sleeve To The World', Tompkins' five-track debut EP that dropped back in October. Four of the tracks, 'Follow Suit', 'You Broke My Heart So Gently', 'Critical' and 'Faded' featuring Birmingham rapper Jaykae, were released as singles throughout 2019.

Tompkins also completed a six-date UK & Ireland tour last month, performing in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Brighton and Bristol, continuing his ascent through the ranks of British music. Looking ahead, he plays Camden Assembly on 5th March for Annie Mac's AMP festival.





'You're The Love Of My Life' sees Sam Tompkins kick off the new decade just as strongly as he finished the last.