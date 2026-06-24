Sam Smith to Release Fifth Studio Album 'Hazel Eyes'

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GRAMMY-, BRIT-, Golden Globe-, and Oscar-winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith has set the upcoming release of their fifth studio album, Hazel Eyes. Releasing on August 21, the LP will feature their new single “My Guy,” out now via Capitol Records. Go HERE to pre-order Hazel Eyes, and listen to “My Guy” below.

“This album is an incredibly special record to me,” says Sam. “I have been writing it for over three years with a very small group of beautiful, dear friends of mine. This album is very personal, and I feel I have deepened myself as an artist through the making of it, through being a producer on the record, to walking alongside this record from the start to the finish and pushing myself at every single turn. This record and this music is incredibly romantic. I’ve learned so many life lessons through making this album, and I’ve documented it all through the music.”

An ode to New York, Hazel Eyes is described as "a modern fairytale of requited love" blending a variety of genres—including baroque pop, British folk, outlaw country, left-field R&B—to explore themes of emotional vulnerability, artistic freedom, and self-reflection. The album is co-produced by Sam, Simon Aldred (Liam Gallagher, Avicii), and David Odlum (Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter). For the 12-song LP, Sam joined forces with a close-knit circle of collaborators, including indie-pop luminary Feist, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily (Yoko Ono, Damien Rice), and string arranger Rob Moose (Bon Iver, The National). It was partly recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios.

To kick off NYC Pride Weekend, Sam will deliver an intimate performance on Friday, June 26, at The Booking.com Theater at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC). The first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service, the SNMVC honors the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and serves as a vital physical sanctuary dedicated to protecting and preserving LGBTQ+ history.

The follow-up to Gloria (a 2023 LP featuring their global smash single “Unholy” with Kim Petras), Hazel Eyes also includes the previously released “Love Is A Stillness” and “To Be Free.” The latter serves as the namesake for their run of global residencies, which debuted at Brooklyn’s historic Warsaw before continuing to San Francisco, where Sam became one of the first artists to perform on the newly refurbished stage of the iconic Castro Theatre. These shows blended hits with unreleased tracks from the new album alongside surprise appearances from artists including Hozier, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, SIENNA SPIRO, and Kim Petras. Sam’s residency series continues this summer at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, with more global live dates to be announced soon.

Hazel Eyes Tracklist

1. Everlasting Love

2. Hazel Eyes

3. Moondance (feat. Feist)

4. My Guy

5. When He’s Gone

6. Thief

7. Love Is A Stillness

8. Sugar Rush

9. Oh Mother (feat. The TwoCity Chorus)

10. Constant Companion

11. Hold On

12. To Be Free

About Sam Smith

A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam Smith holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”). Sam has amassed over 64 million equivalent album sales, 392 million single sales, and over 57 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and Gloria. “Unholy” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, marking Sam’s eighth to top the tally. In June 2025, Sam released their live album BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. In July 2025, they returned with “To Be Free."

Photo credit: Collier Schorr

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