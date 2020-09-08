Sam Roberts Band Announce Forthcoming Album 'ALL OF US'

The album is out October 16th.

Sam Roberts Band have been teasing fans with new music all summer and today the band are excited to officially announce the release of their upcoming brand-new studio album, All Of Us, out October 16 via Secret Weapon / Known Accomplice Records. Pre-Order here.

All Of Us arrives in the middle of a global pandemic. The album's opener, "Wolf Tracks" immediately dumps us in the Covidian wilderness, socially distanced from the pack, scattered and alone. Where does the path lead? To a version of the abyss that holds promise? This twilight-set album is not, however, radically optimistic so much as it refuses to fall into despair. Throughout this heartbreaking journey, Sam Roberts Band moves emphatically towards the 21st year of the 21st century, where life isn't just passing us by, it's coming at us with a chainsaw and an eviction notice. In this swirl of malevolence, salvation arrives not in the narrow kinship of the wolf pack, but in a much larger program of solidarity. The clue is in the album's title: All Of Us.

The band's first single from the album "Ascension" is a genuine arena-rock stomper and has soared up the rock radio charts this summer and has already hit the top 20. Watch the lyric video here.

Earlier this summer, the band played a sold-out drive-in show in Ottawa as a part of Ottawa's Bluesfest 2020. Just announced last week, the band will be playing a few more outdoor shows this summer including two shows in Toronto at the OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place as a part of the American Express Experiences Concert Series. The first show will be on September 29 exclusively for AIR MILES contest winners, followed by the public show on September 30. Show details, AIR MILES experience contest information and tickets can be purchased here.

Since 2002, Sam Roberts Band have dominated the airwaves, selling out shows, and sharing the stage with legendary bands like AC/DC and The Rolling Stones. Delivering one of their strongest efforts yet, All Of Us is a compelling body of work from a band whose future continues to unfold.

Watch a lyric video for "Ascension" here:

Photo Credit: Richmond Lam

