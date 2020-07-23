Sam Prekop Releases New Single 'September Remember'

Ahead of the September 11th release of his new album Comma, Sam Prekop (The Sea and Cake) as shared the single "September Remember".

Listen below!

With Comma, Prekop's wide-eyed sense of discovery guides his exploration of beat-driven music, pushing him to use rhythm as a narrative tool and to embrace electronic music's romantic and emotional qualities. "September Remember" is notable precisely for its lack of drum track, opening up the field of sound and obliterating all but the faintest after-echoes of skittering percussion in its astral melancholy.



Comma is Prekop's modern minimal pop album that taps into the experimental heritage of the synthesizer. The album places Sam Prekop's work squarely in the tradition of electronic music pioneers like Brian Eno and Yellow Magic Orchestra who brought together the unrestrained ambition of the avant-garde with the immediacy and accessibility of pop music. In approaching his writing with a completely open mind and letting himself be guided by the music, Prekop maintains a delicate balance between composition and chance, control and spontaneity. Comma embraces the analogue synthesizer's often unpredictable nature, imbuing the record with a decidedly organic feel even while working within the relative rigidity of beat architectures.

Photo Credit: Barry Phipps

Related Articles View More Music Stories