Sam Hunt Announces SOUTHSIDE Album Release Party

Sam Hunt, who celebrates the No. 1 song on country radio this week with "Kinfolks," has set a SOUTHSIDE album release party - a full blown Hunt show with multiple surprise guests - for April 3 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nev. Tickets to the Vegas bash go on sale next Friday, March 6 at SamHunt.com/Tour.

Hunt's SOUTHSIDE album features 12 songs (full track listing below), all written by the multi-Platinum-selling star including "Kinfolks," "Sinning With You," and the next radio single, "Hard To Forget." "Hard To Forget," which digs deep into the country music archives sampling the 1953 Webb Pierce hit "There Stands The Glass," made an immediate impact on fans and critics alike with its release earlier this month. The students of country music appreciating the fresh take on the classic, and a new class of music fans expanding their repertoire.

Pre Order SOUTHSIDE HERE.

In addition to the SOUTHSIDE album release party, Hunt hits the road this summer on The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and ERNEST. The tour runs through over 40 markets from New York City, Miami and Atlanta to Houston, Chicago, Phoenix and more. Tickets on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

SOUTHSIDE Track Listing :

1. 2016 (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Thompson)

2. Hard To Forget (Sam Hunt, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ashley Gorley, Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull, Mary Jean Shurtz)

3. Kinfolks (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers)

4. Young Once (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins, Josh Osborne)

5. Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)

6. That Ain't Beautiful (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally)

7. Let It Down (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Josh Osborne, Ernest K Smith)

8. Downtown's Dead (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, Charlie Handsome)

9. Nothing Lasts Forever (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)

10. Sinning With You (Sam Hunt, Josh Osborne, Paul DiGiovanni, Emily Weisband)

11. Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Josh Osborne, Ernest K Smith)

12. Drinkin' Too Much (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Stuart Hine)

About Sam Hunt:

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt's eagerly awaited album Southside comes out April 3 on MCA Nashville. The new album features 12 songs all written by Hunt including "Kinfolks"- already a No. 1 hit at country radio. "Kinfolks" follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo, which topped the Billboard Country Albums chart; and his three-week No. 1, 6x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road."

Montevallo produced four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me." Then, Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" release shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart where it remained for an unprecedented 34 consecutive weeks, shattering the record for most weeks atop the 60-year-old chart. "Body Like A Back Road" was also the No. 3 most-downloaded all genre song of 2017.

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since the Montevallo's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 7.5 billion global streams and has earned 22 million RIAA certified units. Hunt is currently in the studio finishing up a new project expected in the new year.

For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories