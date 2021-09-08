Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Get You Down'

Sam Fender has shared a mesmerising new single, "Get You Down," which is the third track to be lifted from his forthcoming second album, "Seventeen Going Under". "Get You Down" is streaming now, ahead of the album's release on October 8.

Following Sam's stunning return with chest-pumping first single, the album's title track, "Get You Down" launches like a rocket to the heart, as Sam turns the mirror on himself for source material. It's a hypnotic, pulsating taster to one of the most anticipated records of the year.

Sam shared: "The whole record is about growing up and the self-esteem issues that you carry into your adult life, this song in particular is about how insecurity has affected my relationships. Definitely one of the more personal ones."

Sam previously shared both "Seventeen Going Under" and "Aye" which have seen pick up from, among others, Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, and Guitar World who called the title track "an infectious indie rock lungbuster that is up there with the very best of his repertoire."

While Seventeen Going Under is a more intensely personal record than Hypersonic Missiles, it's lost none of Sam's acute sense of observation. The album finds Sam turning the mirror on himself; his adolescence and the trials and tribulations of growing up. It's a relatable journey that careers through an often misspent youth, navigating tumultuous relationships with both friends and family, and trying to figure out what comes next and how to get there.

Listen to the new track here: