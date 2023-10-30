Saint Motel Announce New Single 'Slowly Spilling Out'

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have announced their brand new single “Slowly Spilling Out,” arriving this Friday, November 3rd via Elektra. Pre-save HERE.

“Slowly Spilling Out” follows the group’s recent singles “Fine Wine” and “Everyone’s A Guru Now,” the latter of which received praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight and more, and marked the marked the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Last week the band announced the third leg of The Awards Show tour – tickets are on sale now. Delivering an experience unlike any other trek the quartet have embarked upon, the very special tour gives fans the power to choose what the musicians play through partially fan-voted setlists.

The unique tours’ first two legs featured mostly sold-out dates (15 out of 17), and a special livestreamed show at New York City’s Webster Hall, where they delivered the live debut of “Everyone’s A Guru Now,” bringing The Awards Show experience to fans around the world.

The next run kicks off Monday, April 8, 2024 at Revolution in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, making stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit and more before wrapping in San Antonio, TX. Visit SaintMotel.com for tickets and more information. See full tour routing below.

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single “Van Horn” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director’s Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

THE AWARDS SHOW TOUR

Monday, April 8, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Orlando , FL - The Plaza Live

Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Saturday, April 13, 2024 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, April 15, 2024 – Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Saturday, April 20, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

Sunday, April 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 – Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's Foco

Friday, April 26, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall