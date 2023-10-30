Saint Motel Announce New Single 'Slowly Spilling Out'

Saint Motel have announced their brand new single “Slowly Spilling Out,” arriving this Friday, November 3rd.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Saint Motel Announce New Single 'Slowly Spilling Out'

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have announced their brand new single “Slowly Spilling Out,” arriving this Friday, November 3rd via Elektra. Pre-save HERE.  

“Slowly Spilling Out” follows the group’s recent singles “Fine Wine” and “Everyone’s A Guru Now,” the latter of which received praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight and more, and marked the marked the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Last week the band announced the third leg of The Awards Show tour – tickets are on sale now. Delivering an experience unlike any other trek the quartet have embarked upon, the very special tour gives fans the power to choose what the musicians play through partially fan-voted setlists.

The unique tours’ first two legs featured mostly sold-out dates (15 out of 17), and a special livestreamed show at New York City’s Webster Hall, where they delivered the live debut of “Everyone’s A Guru Now,” bringing The Awards Show experience to fans around the world.

The next run kicks off Monday, April 8, 2024 at Revolution in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, making stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit and more before wrapping in San Antonio, TX. Visit SaintMotel.com for tickets and more information. See full tour routing below. 

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single “Van Horn” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director’s Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

THE AWARDS SHOW TOUR

Monday, April 8, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Orlando , FL - The Plaza Live

Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Saturday, April 13, 2024 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, April 15, 2024 – Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Saturday, April 20, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

Sunday, April 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 – Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's Foco

Friday, April 26, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For Topless Mother From New Album Photo
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Topless Mother' From New Album

Alongside the announcement she shared lead single 'Topless Mother' which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List. She has followed up with the track's video ahead of a special preview show on Thursday Nov. 2 at London's Lower Third. This follows a string of dates as a special guest for Young Fathers. Watch the video now!

2
Skylar Blatt Drops F*CK Fame PT. 2 Featuring Lola Brooke Photo
Skylar Blatt Drops 'F*CK Fame PT. 2' Featuring Lola Brooke

Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt drops “F*ck Fame PT. 2” featuring Lola Brooke. She reups and recharges her original viral hit with this new remix. Additionally, she officially breaks the news of her signing to Saint Ka$h/Arista Records in partnership with ILWT Records with this release!

3
K-Pop Spotlight: SMs Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, Talk Saxy Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: SM's Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, 'Talk Saxy'

RIIZE, SM's rookie boy group taking the world by storm, have released their new single 'Talk Saxy', available now! Watch the music video and stream the song on Spotify here!

4
Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For Panic Room Photo
Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For 'Panic Room'

Victoria Bigelow and her music tell stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, mostly written with no-one else around, but here to help all of us feel a little less alone. The Arizona-based artist recently released her Songs For No One Vol. 1 via the recently relaunched Immortal Records. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays PremierePhoto: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween EpisodeLIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBCBarry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE