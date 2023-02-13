Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Saint Motel Announce First Leg of Special Fan-Voted Tour

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning February 15, and general on-sale begins this Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have announced the dates and details for the first leg of their 2023 tour, The Awards Show. The very special trek will give fans the power to choose what the musicians play with nightly fan-voted setlists, promising an experience unlike any other tour the quartet have embarked upon.

The first run of shows kicks off on April 24 in Chicago, IL at Metro, rolls through major markets on the East Coast and Midwest, and concludes on May 1 in New York, NY at Webster Hall. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning February 15, and general on-sale begins this Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time. Tickets are available at SaintMotel.com. "The Awards Show" marks Saint Motel's first US headline run since 2021.

Regarding the tour, Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson shared, "What better way to give friends the ability to help design our setlists than by making ticket holders actual voting members. We have a lot of surprises in store for this tour. See you at the Awards Show!"

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single "Van Horn" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director's Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

The Awards Show Dates:

April 24, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

April 25, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

April 28, 2023 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 30, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May 1, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

About Saint Motel

Joyfully blurring genres, Saint Motel showcase an opulent sound complimentary to their ambitious scope. Streamed and viewed over half-a-billion times, the platinum-selling Los Angeles quartet magnify this vision with immersive live experiences and one unpredictable move after another.

The group initially came together at film school before introducing themselves on 2012's Voyeur. Signing to Elektra Records, their 2014 My Type EP boasted both the gold-certified title track "My Type" and fan favorite "Cold Cold Man." In 2016, saintmotelevision yielded the smash "Move."

Flipping the script once again, the musicians reimagined the record with a series of history-making first-of-their-kind innovations: an award-winning Virtual Reality version and an Augmented Reality version. In addition to unforgettable sets everywhere from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo, the boys lit up shows such as NBC's TODAY, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, among others.

In 2019, Saint Motel launched their most ambitious undertaking yet, unveiling their third full-length album in three parts. First up, they uncovered The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 1 powered by the shimmy and shake of Alternative Top 15 lead single "Van Horn."

Between packing houses coast to coast on headline jaunts and earning acclaim from People, Billboard, and more, the four-piece rolled out Pt. 2 throughout 2020. Now, fans get the full picture of Saint Motel's vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album.

Photo credit: Robb Rosenfeld



