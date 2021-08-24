Saint Etienne Share New Video & Single 'Penlop'

Today Saint Etienne have shared brand new track "Penlop" and its accompanying Alasdair McLellan-directed video, the latest from their forthcoming 10th studio album, I've Been Trying To Tell You, an album about optimism, youth and the late '90s which will be released on Heavenly Recordings on September 10, 2021.

The album is accompanied by a sumptuous film by the same name directed by acclaimed photographer Alasdair McLellan. The film premieres September 3rd alongside The Films Of Saint Etienne, a special weekend of screenings and Q&As at BFI Southbank. The album is Rough Trade Album of the Month in September with remixes by Daniel Avery, Jane Weaver and Vince Clarke. A live tour follows in November with a limited edition box set in the works. Pre-orders and tickets are available now.

Talking about "Penlop", which features a video of the accompanying portion of Alasdair's film, Bob Stanley of Saint Etienne said:"Penlop is one of my favorite songs on the album. Sarah's vocal makes me think of a travel guide, walking you around your half-remembered memories of the late nineties. Pete's production on this is wonderful, I like the way it bursts wide open at the end, like someone breaking through from the past into the present day."

Thirty years on from their groundbreaking debut Foxbase Alpha, I've Been Trying To Tell You was made largely from samples and sounds drawn from the years 1997-2001, a period that was topped and tailed by Labour's election victory and the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. Was the optimism of that era a lost golden age, or was it a period of naïvety, delusion and folly? The collective folk memory of any period differs from the lived reality. I've Been Trying To Tell You is an album about memory, how it works, how it tricks you and creates a dream-like state. It also taps into the way we think of our youth, a sense of place, and where we come from.

For the first time, Saint Etienne didn't record together in a studio. The album was completed remotely, in Hove (Pete Wiggs), Oxford (Sarah Cracknell) and Bradford (Bob Stanley), in collaboration with film and TV composer Gus Bousfield, who contributed to two songs on the album.

"To me it's about optimism, and the late nineties" Bob explains "and how memory is an unreliable narrator. Pete and Gus have done a properly amazing production job. I think it sounds gorgeous."

Sarah: "It's the first sample driven album we've made since So Tough and it's been a really refreshing experience, such fun! It's both dreamy and atmospheric, late summer sounds."

Pete: "We've really pulled apart and dived deep into the samples; the concept and each of our interpretations of it have made this a very special sounding album, we hope you think so too."

The album is accompanied by a specially-made film directed by the acclaimed photographer and film-maker Alasdair McLellan who also did all the stills photography for the record. There's a whole lifetime's worth of locations in there - Avebury, Portmeirion, Doncaster, Grangemouth as well as London. Evoking the era through the fog of memory, the resulting film is beautiful, hypnotic and all-enveloping.

Alasdair says "My starting point was an interpretation of my memories from the time I first started to listen to Saint Etienne's music. Of course, it is an interpretation of what I was doing then while looking back at it now. At that time, I was a bored teenager in a village near Doncaster, South Yorkshire; it was a place where very little happened. I now look back at that time as something quite idyllic - even the boredom seems idyllic - and a big part of its soundtrack was Saint Etienne."

The film I've Been Trying To Tell You will premiere at NFT1 on the Southbank on September 3rd. Tickets are on sale now and you can watch the trailer here.

The premiere of I've Been Trying To Tell You will be accompanied by a whole weekend of The Films Of Saint Etienne at BFI Southbank between September 3rd & 5th; seven films and a selection of shorts with most screenings accompanied by Q&As with Saint Etienne and their collaborators.

