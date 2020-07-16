Safehold Releases New Video 'Loose Ends'

Safehold is an upcoming emo-pop/emo-rap artist from Chicago, IL who began experimenting with early releases on Soundcloud in 2017. Safehold's upcoming album titled "Boyish" effortlessly blends emo and rap into a first-class debut, for fans of: Lil Peep, Iann Doir, & Lil Lotus.

'Boyish' will be released July 24 via Mutant League Records. Presave the new album here: https://orcd.co/boyish.

A video for the new single "Loose Ends" is premiering today - watch below!

Directed by Alex Zarek (Belmont, Dying in Designer, Bogues).

Safehold says, "Loose Ends lyrically was supposed to represent partying and young lust. I think this story represents my years in high school, when I would desperately try to cling on to cool people who did not care about me in the slightest."

