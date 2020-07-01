Sad Alex Releases New Song 'Stockholm's A Ghost Town'

Coming off the release of her acclaimed single "hypotheticals," singer/songwriter Sad Alex debuts her highly anticipated follow up, "Stockholm's A Ghost Town."

Listen below!

Out now via Red Bull Records, "Stockholm's A Ghost Town" serves as a homage to anyone who has been ghosted. Premiered via Flaunt , the single is a melodramatic reflection of a barely blossoming relationship that disappeared without a trace. Sad Alex's haunting vocals float in and out across acoustic guitar riffs and vibrant production, lamenting on unanswered questions and unreciprocated feelings.

"I wrote this song after I managed to get my heart broken in a weeklong trip to Stockholm. It was an over-romanticized fling that started with rom-com fireworks on a hotel rooftop and ended with unanswered texts in a smelly Airbnb. My wine-fueled weeping was overdramatic but had more to do with the years of being ghosted than this nice Swedish guy," says Sad Alex about the release.

"A few days later, I visited the songwriting school called Musikmakarna in Northern Sweden and wrote this with Axel Anderlund, Jonna Jaqueline, and Tobias Naslund. I wanted something that felt less 'woe is me, I've been ghosted' and more 'come together all ye fellow ghostees.' Mix that with some bomb Swedish melodies and a sprinkle of Ed Sheeran, and you've got yourself my favorite song I've released to date."

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk