Saam Sultan Releases New Single COME ON! via Darkroom Records

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Rising UK musician Saam Sultan has unveiled his latest single, 'Come On!,' out now via Darkroom Records. Saam experiments with a new sound, moving beyond his signature cloud-rap textures and woozy verses. Propulsive grooves, funky synths, playful ad-libs, and psychedelic production create an energetic, dreamlike atmosphere built around the refrain, 'you are my magic.'

Saam Sultan says of the track: 'I think people need to get up and do more. Express yourself, dance, be what feels right. Life is so magical it feels like sometimes we don't want to embrace it enough. Come on now!!'

Saam performs at London's All Points East following a standout performance at OFF Festival in Poland. Earlier this May, he also hosted a sold-out show at London's The Lower Third.

Released earlier this year, Saam Sultan's debut EP, SERAPHIM, is an intentional exploration of the sounds that shaped him, recontextualizing the musical language of the '00s and '10s through his own distinct lens. Across its 30-minute runtime, Saam moves from intimate reflection to euphoric dancefloor energy, exploring love, lust, existential and cosmic questions, and the transformative possibilities of night giving way to sunrise. Created with producers Rafe Bailey, GWolf (4batz, NLE Choppa), and Jono Smithers, the project captures a young artist beginning to come into focus while leaving room for what comes next. That sense of discovery has translated organically into early critical recognition, with NME, FADER, COMPLEX, and V Magazine, among others, already championing Saam's work.

Though early breakouts like 'ydoifeel?' and 'Locked In Love' linked Saam to the UK's resurgent cloud rap scene, there is no simple way to categorize his music. Hailed as one of NME's 100 emerging artists for 2026, Sultan seamlessly blends experimentalist R&B, rap, and alternative and electronic traditions with a scene-setting acumen nodding to film scores and an idiosyncratic viewpoint derived from a childhood split between Florida and Barbados before settling in Brighton. At only 20, genre-agnosticism is not even a conversation. Raised on digital era free-for-all and faded memories of childhood Y2K aesthetics alongside his mother's diverse record collection, Saam never considered stylistic strictures so much as he let his synthesizer and intuition guide him towards sounds that personally resonated. On SERAPHIM, a vast array of touchstones and influences cohere into a vision fittingly celestial for the EP's namesake.

Saam currently has nearly 500K listeners on Spotify. Beyond the music, Saam is building an interconnected creative world that reflects his distinct artistic sensibility. While many of his contemporaries draw from similar modern trends, Saam's influences are notably more eclectic and far-reaching — citing the cinematic depth of Hans Zimmer and the emotional rawness of Jeff Buckley as key inspirations. This blend of grandeur and vulnerability defines his sound and creative vision.

Photo Credit: Philip Sinden



Photo Credit: Philip Sinden

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