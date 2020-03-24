SYML Releases Live EP; Proceeds Will Be Donated To Musicares Covid-19 Relief Fund

Seattle musician SYML aka Brian Fennell, like many in the arts community, was forced to cut his North American tour with Dermot Kennedy short due to the terrible COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing first-hand the effect that canceled events has had on every part of the music industry, he decided to release a three-song live session on Bandcamp with all proceeds being donated to Musicares Covid-19 Relief Fund. The tracks were recorded in February at The Nest Studios in Echo Park, Los Angeles, are out on Bandcamp and Youtube now with all DSP's to follow on April 17th.

Watch the video below!

When asked about the project SYML said, "Many in my community have already been affected by the disruption that COVID-19 is causing. Part of what I can do to help is release some new music for you to pay what you want and enjoy. No one person will change the tide of what's happening, but we can work together when it comes to supporting each other and getting through it as a community."

The live recordings allowed Fennell, who wrote all three songs, to explore the nuance and simplicity of melody with longtime collaborator Brian Eichelberger and friend Kyle Moore. As such, they recorded "Symmetry", exposing the haunting refrain on a grand piano, vibraphone and electric guitar. For "Bed" and "Everything All At Once", two songs of love from SYML's eponymous debut, they focused on the freedom of Fennell's falsetto and cathartic chanting, juxtaposed with the counterpoint melody interplay. The songs were recorded by Chris Sorem and mixed by SYML.

Stay tuned for more to come from SYML and be sure to follow his socials for upcoming live streams and other exclusive content.





