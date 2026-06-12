SUMMER HOUSE Star Jesse Solomon Drops Summer Anthem 'Wildfire'

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Singer-songwriter and TV personality Jesse Solomon has released his latest single, “Wildfire.” The pop anthem was written by Solomon alongside Ben Antelis (David Archuleta, Antonia Bennett), and produced by Rich Tuorto (Mercer Henderson, Rachel Bochner). Listen to it below.

The release of “Wildfire” follows previously released singles "Overrated" and the viral hit “Guess I’ll Start." On July 23, Solomon will wrap up his debut Happy To Be Here Tour with a final SOLD OUT show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. His 16-date spring run included multiple sold-out stops including Los Angeles, DC, Charleston, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Solomon gained national recognition as a breakout cast member on Bravo’s hit reality series Summer House. A lifelong choirboy and trained vocal jazz performer, Solomon is also a two-time cancer survivor. Blending jazz, classic soul, and contemporary pop, his sound draws inspiration from artists like John Legend, Frank Sinatra, John Mayer, and Michael Bublé. He studied Vocal Jazz Performance at the University of Miami Frost School of Music.

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