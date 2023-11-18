SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases 'MAJOR ARCANA' 10th Anniversary Edition

Ten years ago, Speedy Ortiz released their debut full-length album Major Arcana. The breakthrough album launched the band from its lo-fi origins as Sadie Dupuis' home recording project into a power quartet celebrated for its guitar intricacies and cathartic live performances. It earned them critical acclaim, festival slots at Pitchfork, Primavera and Bonnaroo, tours with The Breeders and Stephen Malkmus, and has continued to garner acclaim for its prevailing influence on today's indie bands. For the 10th Anniversary of their breakout release, Speedy Ortiz is celebrating with a new edition of Major Arcana, out now. Along with tracks remastered by The Lodge's Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood, showcasing album engineer Justin Pizzoferrato's original pristine mix, the new, limited vinyl color pressings come with a photo spread from Dupuis' archives and special liner notes by Lars Gotrich (NPR Music).

“Speedy made Major Arcana in a flash of momentum—four days of recording at Sonelab with our pal Justin Pizzoferrato, paid for with the cash we scrounged up on a summer tour of this country's basements,” says Sadie Dupuis. “‘Tour tight'-ness was always our paramount goal, and I'd say we were sufficiently road-tested when we hammered out these fourteen songs, all of them stuffed to the brim with harmonies, guitarmonies, percussion, key overdubs written on the fly. Though the 10 songs that made the album have morphed and mutated thanks to the stages they've graced across the past decade, when I listen back to the original recordings, I still hear our boundless energy, hunger for the highway, and excitement to play with our friends—and our dearest wish, to pay homage to the Massachusetts scenes that welcomed us so warmly.”

Speedy Ortiz is back on the road with their new album Rabbit Rabbit this Fall for a massive North American tour that has spanned four months and more than 50 shows. The U.S. tour dates will wrap up this year, before the band heads over to Europe and the UK in 2024.

Album Tracklist:

1. Pioneer Spine

2. Tiger Tank

3. Hitch

4. Gapser (1995)

5. No Below

6. Gary

7. Fun

8. Cash Cab

9. Plough

10. MKVI

The now Philadelphia-based rock quartet Speedy Ortiz have since released three more critically beloved records, including the just-released Rabbit Rabbit via Dupuis' own label, Wax Nine. The album has already earned massive support – including a profile in The New York Times, an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, an NPR World Cafe interview, and much more. The band's first album in 5+ years, Rabbit Rabbit was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin (who also mixed the record), mastered by Emily Lazar & Chris Allgood at The Lodge (New York, NY), and was recorded between Rancho de la Luna (Joshua Tree, CA) & Sonic Ranch (Tornillo, TX). Rabbit Rabbit is also the first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums), who are now full time contributors alongside Sadie Dupuis (songwriter, vox, guitar) and Andy Molholt (guitar). To be fittingly released on the first of the month, Rabbit Rabbit is a nod to the superstitious incantation repeated on the first of each month to bring good fortune. Dupuis adopted this practice as a child coping with OCD and early trauma, so when she began to parse difficult memories for the first time in her songwriting, it felt like kismet to name her band's fourth record after that expression of luck and repetition. But instead of re-treading old routines, the album finds Speedy Ortiz interrogating conventions, grappling with cycles of violence and destructive power dynamics with singular wit and riffs. The result is Speedy Ortiz at its most potent: melodically fierce, sonically mountainous, scorching the earth and beginning anew.

TOUR

Nov 17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 18 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Nov 19 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

Nov 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Nov 22 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House

Dec 14 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

Dec 15 - Providence, RI @ Union Station Brewery

Dec 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Dec 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

Feb 16 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Feb 17 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Feb 18 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

Feb 19 - Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

Feb 21 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

Feb 22 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Feb 23 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Feb 24 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Feb 26 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Feb 28 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Feb 29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Doka

Mar 1 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Mar 2 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mar 4 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Mar 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Mar 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset Musikcafeen

Mar 7 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Mar 9 - Warsaw, PL @ VooDoo

Mar 10 - Prague, CZ @ Café V lese

Mar 12 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

Mar 13 - Vienna, AT @ Fluc Deck

Mar 14 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Mar 16 - Turin, IT @ Spazio 211

Mar 17 - Lucerne, CH @ Sedel Club

Mar 20 - Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

Mar 21 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club