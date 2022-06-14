SPARTA Announce 2022 North American Fall Tour with The Get Up Kids

Sparta, the El Paso band featuring Jim Ward, has today announced they will head off on tour with The Get Up Kids on their 25th Anniversary Four Minute Mile tour. Sparta are the direct support and the dates kick off in Dallas on August 22 with stops in LA, SF, NYC, Boston, Seattle & more. A full rundown can be found below.

Tickets are on-sale this Thursday at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

In 2020, Sparta released Trust The River on Dine Alone Records which was their first full length studio album since 2006's Threes. Ward has since released his first solo album Daggers, also on Dine Alone Records.

When it comes to his long and fruitful career in music, Jim Ward is not guided by vanity or money or some grand narrative in which he's the central player. It's all about the song, the melody, the lyric. So in late-2017, when he began making heavier, more riff-laden music, he rang his Sparta bandmate of more than 20 years, bassist Matt Miller, and began work on Trust The River.

Beyond Sparta, Ward has performed in various bands and under several monikers over his long and winding career- from the iconic post-hardcore band At The Drive-In, his alt-country project Sleepercar, to a slew of solo albums.

Tour Dates

8/22 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

8/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8/26 Mesa, AZ @ Nile

8/27 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

8/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

8/29 San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre

8/31 Portland, OR @ Revolution

9/1 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/3 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/4 Denver, CO @ Gothic

9/17 Chicago, IL @ RIOT FEST

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

9/21 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/23 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25 NYC @ Irving Plaza

9/27 DC @ Soundstage

9/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

9/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer