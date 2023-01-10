SPACEY JANE Share 'Lots of Nothing' Featuring BENEE

Australia's Spacey Jane returned back to their homeland last December after their sold out North American tour. It was a huge result for a band who have never played on US shores before. With demand so high, it means we'll be seeing a lot more of Spacey Jane in America to come. First up will be Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, with more festival dates to follow.

The band are today releasing Lots of Nothing feat. BENEE via AWAL, alongside the song's visualizer. Originally released in June 2021, Lots of Nothing, the first single from Spacey Jane's ARIA #1 album Here Comes Everybody landed at #3 on the triple j hottest 100 in 2022.

Now, the internationally acclaimed Fremantle four-piece have joined forces with the alternative pop icon for a formidable rework of the original. With new production from Kon Kersting, the pop anthem features a dreamy new verse from BENEE on a powerful work of musical brilliance.

Frontman Caleb Harper has this to say of their very first collaboration, "We're so excited to have BENEE on this track! We've been fans of Stella for a long time and ever since we played together on Laneway (way back in 2020) she's been a dream collab for me. Stella really took the lead on her verse, it's new territory for us so we were lucky to have something we were really happy with from the start. It's so cool to see a song that I wrote over two years ago have new life breathed into it like this. We hope you like it as much as we do!"

BENEE adds, "I love Spacey Jane and it's always fun collaborating with ma Aussie mates hehe! We all met playing Laneway Fest, pre Covid, so I was stoked to be asked to jump on this track! I really hope we can perform this remix live together!!?❤️❤️❤️."

Taken from the working title of Wilco's seminal album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (one of the bands' favorite albums) Here Comes Everybody sounds and feels like an album that has truly been lived in. Every note is imbued with hard-earned wisdom now being passed down to a new generation.

The album features recent singles, Pulling Through, Hardlight, It's Been A Long Day, Sitting Up, Lots of Nothing which landed at #3 on the triple j hottest 100 and Lunchtime which also took out the #12 position on the coveted poll.

The album also received a J Award nomination for Album Of The Year, picked up a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards, topped the triple j listener Album Poll for the second time (placing Spacey Jane in the esteemed company of Tame Impala, Radiohead and Gotye) and they were the most played artist on triple j in 2022. Spacey Jane also landed a massive two entries in the ARIA Top 10 Australian Albums for 2022, with Here Comes Everybody at #4 and Sunlight at #6.

SPACEY JANE TOUR DATES

Tickets on sale now here.

UK AND EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR

2/5 - Academy - Dublin IE

2/7 - SWG3 - Glasgow UK

2/8 - O2 Ritz - Manchester UK

2/10 - Roundhouse - London UK

2/11 - Engine Room - Southampton UK

2/12 - SWX, Bristol UK

2/13 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham UK

2/16 - le Petit bain - Paris FR

2/17 - Botanique - Brussels BE

2/19 - Melkweg Max - Amsterdam

2/21 - Knust - Hamburg DE

2/22 - Saalchen - Berlin DE

2/24 - Luxor - Cologne DE

FESTIVAL DATES

5/5 - Shaky Knees - Atlanta USA

5/20 - BASSINTHEGRASS - Darwin NT

6/8 - 6/12 - Dream Machine - Bali, Indonesia