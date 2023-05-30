SOEN Announce New Album 'Memorial'

Soen have announced the release of their new album, MEMORIAL, which will be coming out September 1 via Silver Lining Music.

MEMORIAL will be available as a Deluxe CD, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and color variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. For pre-orders, go to this location.

The band have also released the hard-hitting first single, “Unbreakable.” Watch the video below.

The new single is a statement of intent of what’s to come from the forthcoming album and sees the band take a much heavier approach but still retain their melodic sensibilities.

Founding member and drummer Martin Lopez comments, “‘Unbreakable’ is a song about how you limit yourself as a human, by blindly believing in something.”

Vocalist and co-founding member Joel Ekelöf continues, “Politicians and the media paint everything as black or white, entitling you to try to destroy your opponent instead of trying to find common ground. It’s key to be humble and open to different viewpoints to keep growing, ‘Unbreakable’ feels like a marriage between classic-metal and Soen.”

The new album has a potent drive and sees the band channel the ills of current society with a crisp, riff heavy ferocity but at the same time still showcasing Soen’s unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty.

MEMORIAL is drenched in melody with face-crushing guitars and rhythms from start to finish. Album opener “Sincere” starts off with relentless propulsion, whilst the sheer power of the title track is enriched with a solid groove, underlying the weighty tones and evocative vocals of Joel Ekelöf.

Finishing with the beautiful, tragic, Pink Floyd-esque ballad “Vitals,” MEMORIAL is arguably the band finding their best stride yet. Soen have been building up to this moment for years and now they’re here with MEMORIAL, which is an inspiring modern hard rock classic.

Soen are completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii ‘Zlatoyar’ Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar) and are set to play at this year’s Download Festival (GB) on Sunday, June 11, before embarking on the Memorial 2023 tour in Europe this September, with the newly added show at the Locomotiv in Bologna (IT).

MEMORIAL 2023 TOUR DATES

9/20 Odense (DK) - Posten

9/21 Copenhagen (DK) - Amager Bio

9/22 Berlin (DE) - Kesselhaus

9/23 Leipzig (DE) - Täubchemthal

9/26 Prague (CZ) - Palak Akropolis

9/27 Zurich (CH) - Komplex 457

9/28 Munich (DE) - Backstage Werk

9/29 Vienna (AT) - Simm City

9/30 Bologna (IT) – Locomotiv

10/3 Bilbao (ES) - Kafe Antzokia

10/4 Porto (PT) - Hard Club

10/5 Lisbon (PT) - Lisboa Ao Vivo

10/6 Madrid (ES) - La Paqui

10/7 Sevilla (ES) - Custom

10/8 Murcia (ES) - Garaje

10/10 Barcelona (ES) - Apolo

10/11 Lyon (FR) - Ninkasi Kao

10/12 Sint Niklaas (BE) - De Casino

10/14 Amsterdam (NL) - Melkweg

10/15 Paris (FR) - Elysee Montmartre

10/17 Frankfurt (DE) - Batschkapp

10/18 Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie

10/20 Cologne (DE) - Essigfabrik

10/22 Hamburg (DE) - Knust