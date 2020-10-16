SHAED Releases New Single 'No Other Way'

Produced by the band and 2x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid.

As SHAED nears 2 BILLION streams worldwide, the Multi-Platinum DC trio has released their anthemic new single "No Other Way" today via Photo Finish Records. Produced by the band and 2x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Adele, Carly Rae Jepsen), "No Other Way" is the highly anticipated follow-up to SHAED's global breakout hit "Trampoline," and the first song to be shared from their long-awaited debut album, due out on April 16th, 2021.

SHAED - Chelsea Lee, her husband Spencer Ernst, and his twin brother Max Ernst - had big plans for 2020. The band was set to continue building on the momentum of "Trampoline" with international tours and festival dates, but as with many artists, the pandemic changed everything. For the first time in years SHAED had the opportunity to slow down, refocus themselves as artists, and put down their roots at home. Through deep introspection in a vulnerable time, the trio discovered a wealth of strength and creativity that inspired "No Other Way" and paved the way for their forthcoming debut LP.

In late 2018, SHAED was catapulted onto an unstoppable trajectory after the release of their EP Melt coincided with a formidable synch with Apple featuring "Trampoline." "Trampoline" quickly resonated with audiences globally, embodying the feeling of fearlessness and boundlessness that led it to a multi-week reign at #1 on Alternative Radio while simultaneously climbing to #13 on Billboard's Hot 100 and #4 at TOP 40. Debut national television performances followed as SHAED appeared on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Late Night with Seth Meyers, all the while continuing to sell out multiple headlining tours and grace festival stages across the world from Lollapalooza to Summer Sonic Japan to Governors Ball to Corona Capital.

In the midst of a whirlwind year, SHAED reached out to pop sensation ZAYN who loved "Trampoline" and lent his vocal to a special version of the track and later teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated DJ/Producer Steve Aoki, who recruited the trio & Sting for his 2020 single "2 In A Million." The band's unique alt-pop soundscape has led to features with Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vogue, The New York Times, Interview Magazine, NYLON, USA Today, and The Washington Post and syncs with the NFL, Victoria's Secret, Grey's Anatomy (ABC), and most recently EA Sport's NBA 2K21.

SHAED's new single "No Other Way" is out today. The song impacts at radio this week and the band's debut LP is due out April 16th, 2021 via Photo Finish Records. Stay tuned to www.shaedband.com for all up-to-date information on new music and keep your eyes peeled for an official music video in the very near future.

Listen to "No Other Way" here:

