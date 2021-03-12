SHAED Announces Debut LP 'High Dive'

Multi-Platinum DC trio SHAED has announced the title and release date for their highly anticipated debut album. High Dive is set for release on May 14th via Photo Finish Records and is available for PRE-ORDER HERE. The trio has teamed up with mental health organization Teen Line - who provides support, resources, and hope to young people through a helpline of professionally trained teen counselors, and works to destigmatize and normalize mental health through outreach programs - and will be donating a portion of proceeds from album sales and pre-order bundles.

SHAED - who has amassed over 2 BILLION streams worldwide - has also released their new single "Part Time Psycho" today, featuring guest vocals from fellow #1 Alternative Chart musician and producer Two Feet. Stream the track HERE, and watch the music video HERE.

"Part Time Psycho" follows recent album tracks "No Other Way" and "Once Upon A Time" and further highlights both the elective nature of High Dive and the album's profound meaning to the band. At the top of 2020 SHAED found themselves with a completely different set of songs, music written on the road in 2018 and 2019 while supporting their global breakout hit "Trampoline." Feeling pressured to follow-up their first commercial hit, the band spent any free moment working with renowned songwriters and producers all around the globe.

As the global pandemic struck, like so many others, the trio - Chelsea Lee, her husband Spencer Ernst and his twin brother Max Ernst - found themselves cancelling plans and in one singular space for the first time in years. With a moment to finally pause, SHAED discovered that what would have been their debut album no longer felt personal or genuine.

As the world continued to be turned upside-down, the band scrapped everything they had written and started from scratch. Throughout the remainder of 2020, SHAED recorded and produced High Dive in their home studio, digging deep into the anxiety, depression, and fear that the pandemic brought on.

It took us a minute to start writing again given the state of the world and the tremendous anxiety of not knowing what the future would hold, but once we got our bearings, music started flowing out of us. We wrote about every feeling we were experiencing - feeling depressed, feeling lost, finding confidence, feeling unhinged, mourning loss, and feeling hopeful. In this process we wrote the most honest music we have ever created. - SHAED

High Dive also features strings across the entire album, performed by FAME'S Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra, and co-directed by the band and composer Jherek Bischoff (Brian Eno, Angel Olsen). For all up-to-date information on SHAED stay tuned to www.shaedband.com.