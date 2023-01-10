Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SG Lewis Unveils New Single 'Fever Dreamer' Featuring Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres

“Fever Dreamer” is the final track to arrive before the highly anticipated release of his second studio album AudioLust & HigherLove, due Friday, January 27.

Jan. 10, 2023  

On the heels of his sold-out North American tour, which included Brooklyn's iconic Brooklyn Mirage and a landmark show at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, returns today with "Fever Dreamer," a timeless dancefloor anthem featuring singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson and previous collaborator Channel Tres.

"Fever Dreamer" is the final track to arrive before the highly anticipated release of his second studio album AudioLust & HigherLove, due Friday, January 27 via Astralwerks. Pre-save/pre-order HERE.

Next week, SG Lewis is slated to perform on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 18 at 11:35 pm / 10:35 pm central.

"Fever Dreamer," with its union of a propulsive percussion and an orchestral hum that gives way to a disco-style refrain sees SG Lewis and his collaborators, deliver a certified banger with seismic results. It's pure seduction in pop form. "Fever Dreamer," with its union of a propulsive percussion and an orchestral hum that gives way to a disco-style refrain sees SG Lewis and his collaborators, deliver a certified banger with seismic results. It's pure seduction in pop form.

Speaking on the track, SG Lewis reveals: "'Fever Dreamer' is the last taste of AudioLust & HigherLove before its release in 17 days, and a song about all-consuming admiration for someone."

Speaking about how the collaborations came about, SG adds, "I've been a fan of Charlotte's music for ages now, and have wanted to work on something forever. We met up at my studio in LA, and 'Fever Dreamer' was the first idea we started work on. Channel and I work out of the same studios in LA a lot, and he was working in the room above around the time of the Charlotte session. One day he popped his head into the studio, heard the demo of 'Fever Dreamer,' and immediately started working on the missing second verse."

Later this month sees the release of SG Lewis' second studio album AudioLust & HigherLove, in which the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer builds on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves.

On one end of the spectrum, he crafts the kind of nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on. On the other end, he accesses a higher level of timeless pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence. He suits one mood to the adrenaline rush of your wildest night out, and he tailors another to the blissful ride home at sunrise.

It's a diverse collection of classic but deeply contemporary cuts from one of the richest production talents of the last decade and includes a blockbuster collection of guests including the likes of today's featured artists Channel Tres and Charlotte Day Wilson, as well as Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye-all alongside SG's own vocals which are featured more prominently than ever before.

Talking about the album, SG Lewis reveals, "The album is clearly split into two worlds," SG Lewis explains. "AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record. I feel like I exist in the space between DJing and being an artist. The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before."

Listen to the new single here:



