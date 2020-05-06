SCOOB! The Album To Feature Charlie Puth, Thomas Rhett, & More!

Atlantic Records has announced SCOOB! THE ALBUM, the official musical companion to Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group's animated Scooby-Doo action adventure motion picture for the whole family. The soundtrack arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, May 15th and is available to pre-save now HERE . SCOOB! is available for both Premium Video on Demand and premium digital ownership on Friday, May 15th.

SCOOB! THE ALBUM will feature brand new songs from an exciting array of major artists and rising stars. The soundtrack will be highlighted by two lead singles, "Summer Feelings" by Lennon Stella Feat. Charlie Puth (due May 12th) and "On Me" by Thomas Rhett & Kane Brown Feat. Ava Max (due May 15th).

SCOOB! is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. The fully animated, full-length action adventure reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature, Space Jam, and two-time Emmy Award nominee for his work on Duck Dodgers. The film is produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Serving as executive producers are Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus. The screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson & Derek Elliott and Matt Lieberman, story by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions.

A presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, SCOOB! is rated PG for some action, language and rude/suggestive humor.





Related Articles View More Music Stories