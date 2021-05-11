SAD SUMMER FEST 2021 Tour Relaunches With New Dates

After pausing due to the pandemic ahead of the tour's second year, Sad Summer Fest presented by Journeys, is excited to be safely relaunching this summer with new dates!

The U.S tour will bring live music from six bands across the country, seeing fans back at the festival for the first time since its inaugural year - two summers ago.

The festival is to be headlined by its previously announced headliner All Time Low, who's most recent album Wake Up Sunshine has seen them rocket to success including nominations at both the Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio music Awards. The band also performed their single on the likes of Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Despite the rescheduled dates, Sad Summer Fest is excited to be bringing back almost all bands from its previously revealed lineup. Fans can look forward to seeing All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys on stage this summer.

Festival organizers are cautiously confident about the festival's reemergence.

Sad Summer Fest is committed to prioritizing the safety of fans, artists, and crew in its return. Safety measures planned include pandemic preparedness, anti-harassment policies, and measures toward safer spaces. The festival will release more information regarding sanitary measures, mask mandates, and other safety protocols in compliance with local regulations as the festival approaches.



Tickets previously purchased for 2020 will automatically be honored for the rescheduled dates in 2021. More details can be found in the FAQ section on the Sad Summer Fest site.

SAD SUMMER FEST 2021 PRESENTED BY JOURNEYS

8/6 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park

8/7 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim Outdoors

8/20 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

8/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Outdoors

8/27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

8/31 - Columbus, OH -Express Live Outdoor

9/3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

9/10 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

9/11 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds