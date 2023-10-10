Ryan Beatty Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour

Singer/songwriter Ryan Beatty has announced a 2024 North American headline tour in support of his critically acclaimed album Calico.

The 20-date trek kicks off February 15 in Austin, TX and hits major markets including NYC’s Brooklyn Steel on February 24 before wrapping up with a hometown performance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 15 (full tour itinerary below). Presale begins Wednesday, October 11 at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, October 13 at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.ryanbeatty.com.

In September, Beatty released a trio of live performance recordings from Calico. “Ribbons,” “Bruises Off The Peach,” and “White Teeth” are available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra US/Atlantic Records UK.

The artist recently wrapped up his sold-out “California In Every Color” tour, a limited run of North American headline shows which marked the artist’s first return to the stage in over four years. Last month, Beatty was featured in an episode of The Artists Den series “Live From My Den,” filmed at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, CA. The full episode is streaming now on Variety, who praised the “lyrically unabashed and meditative” album. In August, the artist also spoke with Elton John on his Rocket Hour Radio Show, who raved, “I am so incredibly gob-smacked by how good you are.”

In April, Beatty unveiled his long-awaited third studio album, Calico, which arrived to acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, PAPER, V Magazine, i-D, Them, and more. The record arrived alongside a visual accompaniment directed by revered Belgian artist Peter De Potter, which is streaming now on Ryan’s official YouTube channel. Calico is available now via Elektra US/Atlantic Records UK.

Co-produced by Ryan and Ethan Gruska, Ryan shares the endless nuances of his interior life across the album’s nine seamless tracks, quietly exploring the tension between protecting our hearts and longing for connection that can only come from true vulnerability. The album was heralded by first single, “Ribbons,” a sublimely wistful piece rooted in Gruska’s delicate piano work alongside strings, celestial synth, and hypnotic steel guitar melodies, courtesy of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Recorded at the historic Valentine Recording Studios and Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La, Ryan worked with an impressive line-up of musicians, including guitarist Dylan Day (Jenny Lewis, Laura Veirs), drummer Matt Chamberlain (Lorde, Brandi Carlile), saxophonist Sam Gendel (Sylvan Esso, Perfume Genius), string arranger Rob Moose (FKA twigs, Laura Marling), and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who contributed additional production and instrumentation. Mixed by Shawn Everett (The War on Drugs, HAIM), Calico moves further into the free-form yet gracefully sculpted sound Ryan explored on 2020’s Dreaming of David.

Embracing a deliberately slow-paced and often meditative process throughout the making of Calico, Ryan made his way to the kind of confidence and conviction that leaves a profound imprint on audiences and artist alike. The result is a timeless and transportive body of work, providing abundant space for the transformation and healing that led to its creation.

Ryan Beatty Tour Dates

February 15 - Austin, TX - - Scoot Inn

February 16 - Houston, TX - - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

February 17 - Dallas, TX - - Studio at The Factory

February 19 - Nashville, TN - - Basement East

February 20 - Atlanta, GA - - Terminal West

February 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

February 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

February 24 - New York, NY - - Brooklyn Steel

February 28 - Boston, MA - - Big Night Live

March 1 - Montreal, QC - - Beanfield Theatre

March 2 - Toronto, ON - - Danforth Music Hall

March 4 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

March 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line -

March 7 - Denver, CO - - Gothic Theatre

March 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex

March 10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

March 11 - Seattle, WA - - The Showbox

March 12 - Portland, OR - - Crystal Ballroom

March 14 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern