Photos: Ruthie Foster Releases JUST SAY YES Album on Sun Records

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Austin-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Ruthie Foster released her new studio album, Just Say Yes, on Friday, August 28, following last year's Mileage, which won Foster her first-ever GRAMMY Award. Produced by Tyler Bryant (of The Shakedown) and his wife Rebecca Lovell (of Larkin Poe), the 10-track LP spans soul, roots, rock, and blues. Her boldest chapter yet, Just Say Yes, is out now on Sun Records.

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue











'This record is from my heart to yours,' says Ruthie Foster. 'I hope these songs sit with you, hold you close and remind you you're not alone. If even one line makes you feel seen, that's everything to me.'

In celebration of the new album release, Foster will be meeting with fans in Austin for an in-store record signing and live performance at Waterloo Records on Monday, August 31st. Continuing the tour, upcoming stops include AmericanaFest in Nashville this September and New York City this October. For tickets and more information, visit www.ruthiefoster.com/tour-dates.

A fearless, soul-stirring statement from one of music's most vital voices, Just Say Yes finds the blues powerhouse fully embracing all of life's offerings: connections, celebrations, and challenges. Also out today is the video for the infectious focus track 'Yes,' which serves as an exhilarating invitation for listeners to do the same while Foster preaches, 'When life comes knocking, asking is anybody home? You better say YES.'

Emphasizing the album's central theme is the feel-good song 'Take Time,' featuring Foster's signature vocals soaring over a Southern soul organ line and a melodic electric guitar solo. Inspired by her mother's encouragement to get ahead in hard times, it celebrates the small steps that lead to big wins in life.

Produced in Nashville by Tyler Bryant and co-written alongside Bryant, Rebecca Lovell, Lovell's sister and Larkin Poe collaborator Megan Lovell and her husband Mike Seal, the eclectic album depicts Foster living life in all its complexity. Navigating her life experiences as they come, she sees both obstacles and opportunities as catalysts for growth, transformation, and forward motion.

'I wrote this thing on a sticky note and it just said 'Just say yes,'' she recalls.

Capturing the full scope of the Texan's journey, passionate tracks on the album like 'Tangled' and 'Thank You' highlight the push and pull of emotions during challenging periods. On the introspective 'Thank You,' Foster meditates on feelings of imposter syndrome as she gets questioned of her authenticity as a blues performer, despite her various accolades. Meanwhile, 'Tangled' is equal parts defiant and cathartic, as the unapologetic anthem's beat and lyrics urgently cry out, 'Tired of being tangled up.'

Just last year, the blues legend took home her first-ever GRAMMY Award, winning Best Contemporary Blues Album for her album Mileage. The award was a long time coming for the star, who has been hustling to make a life as an artist possible for over three decades. Foster was first signed to a major label after completing her tour of duty as part of the US Navy. She then abandoned music in 1993 to take care of her mom, who had fallen ill. Shortly after her mother's death, the singer decided to find a path back to music as an independent artist.

Furthermore, Foster blew out her meniscus last year while running to catch a flight and needed to get knee surgery in December. While enduring her injury, she was also facing uncertainty in her relationship. She and her partner were living separately at the time and the relationship was under considerable strain. She felt like both her body and her defenses were breaking down simultaneously, forcing her to peel away the layers and re-discover herself at the core.

She decided to take advantage of her winter break from touring by planning a week in Nashville to record before getting her knee surgery. Foster reunited with her Mileage collaborators, Tyler Bryant and his wife, Rebecca Lovell, in Nashville, staying at an AirBnB near their house so she could work out of Bryant's new studio.

Foster ultimately underlines, 'Every last one of these songs are about some aspect of my life… This was my way of being true to who I am and knowing that I'm in yet another transition in my life, which is how these albums tend to happen.'

Tracklist

1. Thank You

2. Come on Up (ft. Larkin Poe)

3. Hold On

4. Yes

5. Take Time

6. Doubling Back

7. Tangled

8. Sitting Still

9. Maybe It Up

10. Reachin'

Tour Dates

Sep 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

Sep 13 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

Sep 16-18 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

Sep 19 - Jonesboro, AR - The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle w/ Roseanne Cash, Rhett Miller, John Leventhal

Sep 23 - London, UK - The Lexington

Sep 24 - Paris, FR - Le Duc Des Lombards

Sep 26 - Assen, NL - Crossroads Festival

Sep 30 - Natick, MA - The Center for the Arts

Oct 1 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center

Oct 2 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club

Oct 3 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum

Oct 5 - New York, NY - Cafe Wha?

Oct 7 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

Oct 8 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

Oct 18 - Manassas, VA - Mountain Stage

Oct 20 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan

Oct 21 - Joplin, MA - The Coda Concert House

Oct 22 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis

Oct 23 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

Oct 24 - Hopkins, MN - Hopkins Center For The Arts

Oct 31- Nov 7 - San Diego, CA - The Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

Nov 13 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

Nov 19 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

Feb 13 - Feb 20, 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - XOXO Caribbean Cruise

Feb 26 - Mar 5, 2027 - Miami, FL - Cayamo

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others.

Today, as part of the Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich legacy, with a frontline roster that includes Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, The SteelDrivers, and The Waterboys. Ruthie Foster's 2025 GRAMMY win for Mileage marked the first in Sun Records history, followed by Robert Randolph's 2026 win for Preacher Kids, the label's second. For more information, visit https://sunrecords.com.



Photo Credit: Jody Domingue

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