Run River North Shares 'Pretty Lies' Music Video

Alternative band Run River North is continuing to make waves in 2020 with a steady stream of fresh content. Today the band is thrilled to be teaming up with American Songwriter for the exclusive premiere of their new music video "Pretty Lies." Fans can watch "Pretty Lies," created with the help of Serro Park, here: https://bit.ly/2D00DXn.

"Pretty Lies" first premiered on Brooklyn Vegan, who wrote: "It's a genre-hopping song that manages to incorporate breezy indie rock, jangly acoustic guitars, grungy alt-rock, and auto-tuned Atlanta trap without losing focus." It represents the latest from Run River North, who have even been hard at work crafting new music and will return later this year with a full-length record. Stay tuned for additional updates at www.runrivernorth.com.

Did you know that Run River North tried to change their name back? Back to Monsters Calling Home, back to recording everything themselves, back to selling their songs on blank CDs in homemade paper sleeves.

Eventually though, they decided to move forward. They still record songs themselves, yet there's more story up the river and they've had a lot of folks help bring them to where they are now, including producers Joe Chiccarelli (Morrissey, Broken Social Scene) and Miro Mackie (Mallrat, Cold War Kids, St. Vincent), Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi of Grouplove, Derek Furhmann, Sir Sly, Nick Anderson of The Wrecks, and Chris Chu of Pop Etc, Vinyl Pinups.

Over the last two years, Run River North went back to the future with Monsters Calling Home: Vol. 1, 2 & 3. And now here in 2020, they're an independent band with an independent sound and more new music to come.

Oh and they kept the same artist who did the homemade paper sleeves for their first demos. Annie Seo you are okay, cool.

