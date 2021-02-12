Run River North Debuts New Album 'Creatures In Your Head'

The wait is over for Creatures In Your Head, the highly anticipated new album from Run River North. The band's first full-length since 2016's Drinking from a Salt Pond, Creatures In Your Head features hit singles "Spiders," "Pretty Lies," "Lonely Weather," and more. Fans can check out an exclusive track by track now on Substream Magazine. For more information or to purchase Creatures In Your Head, please visit: www.runrivernorth.com.

On the new album, the band shares: "Creatures in Your Head is how we will remember 2020 and who we are now to have gone through it. From songs written during COVID and videos made during lockdown, to lyrics that remind us of times before but ultimately push us to move forward - "the weight is gone" and we're so proud to share this collective snapshot of Run River North as Daniel, Sally and Alex."

Did you know that Run River North tried to change their name back? Back to Monsters Calling Home, back to recording everything themselves, back to selling their songs on blank CDs in homemade paper sleeves.

Eventually though, they decided to move forward. They still record songs themselves, yet there's more story up the river and they've had a lot of folks help bring them to where they are now, including producers Joe Chiccarelli (Morrissey, Broken Social Scene) and Miro Mackie (Mallrat, Cold War Kids, St. Vincent), Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi of Grouplove, Derek Furhmann, Sir Sly, Nick Anderson of The Wrecks, and Chris Chu of Pop Etc, Vinyl Pinups.

Over the last two years, Run River North went back to the future with Monsters Calling Home: Vol. 1, 2 & 3. And now here in 2021, they're an independent band with an independent sound and more new music to come.

Oh and they kept the same artist who did the homemade paper sleeves for their first demos. Annie Seo you are okay, cool.

Listen to the new album here: