Royce 5'9' to Release New Compilation Album 'The Heaven Experience Vol. 1'

Through hard work and dedication to his craft, GRAMMY Award-nominated, platinum-selling recording artist, activist, and producer Royce 5'9" has built and maintained a cult following.

Now, he is proud to announce the release of The Heaven Experience Vol 1. a compilation album available on all streaming platforms and via iTunes on Royce's own Heaven Studios in partnership with The Orchard Enterprises on August 12, 2022.

Leading the way for the fifteen-track release will be a new visual for "I Play Forever," featuring Grafh.

With five (5) never-heard-before tracks, the new offering also delivers some of Royce's most popular quick-witted hits picked from his catalog, starting with his first studio album Rock City to the Grammy-nominated The Allegory.

New tracks on The Heaven Experience Vol. 1 include production by S1 (Kanye West), Jake One (Brent Faiyaz), Shndo (Justin Beiber), and collaborations with Black Thought on "Right Hand," and Big K.R.I.T. on "Black Lives Matter."

Previously released songs on the project include Royce, Pusha T, and Rick Ross trading verses on "Layers" (Layers), and the exceptional "Caterpillar," featuring his Bad Meets Evil rap partner Eminem from the excellent Book of Ryan. Royce's "Caterpillar" NFT recently sold out in less than a day.

GRAMMY® award-nominated Royce 5'9" has balanced substance and style with the best in music. In addition to selling millions of records with a remarkable solo career of handfuls of albums and mixtapes, Royce co-founded Bad Meets Evil (with Eminem), Slaughterhouse (with Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked), and PRhyme (with DJ Premier).

Known for confident wordplay and revealing accounts of life in Detroit, and holding Rap peers accountable, Royce is among Hip-Hop's most trusted brands. With a cult following earned in a career of professional accolades, the pedigree of Ryan Montgomery is never a question. Instead, through recent releases, including the #1 album Layers (2016), Top 10 and critically acclaimed album The Book Of Ryan (2018), and the thought-provoking GRAMMY® award-nominated Allegory (2019), Royce has been a leader of culture.

Once the self-proclaimed "best-kept secret" of Rap, having written award-nominated songs for a slew of artists, this platinum-selling, list-topping MC continues to earn his accolades with consistency. Partnering with Jay-Z and Roc Nation with the NFL for its "Inspire Change" initiative, Royce 5'9" has gone on to be one of hip hop's leading activists, recently launching his Ryan Montgomery Foundation and its mission to empower underprivileged communities through advocacy, education, and personal enrichment, and joining long-time friend Eminem as the Director of Community Engagement and Social Justice Initiatives for The Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Watch the trailer for the new album here: