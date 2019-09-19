Roy Woods Drops New Single 'Bubbly' via OVO Sound

Summer may be coming to an end, but OVO Sound's Roy Woods continues to heat things up with the release of his new single "Bubbly." The feel-good anthem, produced by Daniel Worthy (Drake, Kodak Black), is Woods' declaration to keep the vibes positive and spirits high.

"There's music for all types of moods and feelings we go through everyday. With this new song 'Bubbly,' I want people to feel good about themselves," Roy Woods shared."Whether celebrating a birthday, having drinks with friends or just enjoying yourself after a long school/work week. We all need to let go and let loose sometimes."

Roy Woods continues to ascend. He kicked off 2019 with the release of "Worth It" and now, with the arrival of "Bubbly," he's gearing up for a new album later this year. Stay tuned.

PHOTO CREDIT: DRAGAN ANDIC





