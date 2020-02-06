Rookie Announces Debut Album

ROOKIE is six matching jumpsuit-clad, shaggy-haired friends from Chicago who play rock 'n' roll that's more at home next to their parents' battered LPs than on their friends' streaming playlists. Their self-titled, debut full-length album - out on March 13th and available to preorder now (https://rookie.fanlink.to/cxGH) - deftly reformats the classic rock landscape with blowtorch hooks, enthralling harmonies, evocative touches of cosmic country, and distinctively indie-minded songwriting.



American Songwriter premiered the video for the album's first single "Sunglasses", featuring guitarist Chris Devlin's and his wife's dog grooming business and some of their furry clients.



ROOKIE's modern take on timeless American rock 'n' roll pulls from all corners of the sonic map; it's familiar but fresh, lived-in but blown-out. It's the '70s/'80s pop-rock sheen of Cheap Trick, 3-minute precision songwriting of Big Star, loose Neil Young Americana, and hazey, psych-flavored boogie of the Allman Brothers and Thin Lizzy. Though barely able to comfortably fit on most stages, once they're plugged in and smooshed together it's a potent blend of power chords, blistering leads, and performance prowess beyond their years.



The band announced some of stages they'll be packed onto with new tour dates in February and March, including shows with Cheap Trick, Twin Peaks, Coathangers and their hometown album-release blowout at Empty Bottle on March 13th.



2/7 - The Palace Theatre - Albany, NY*

2/9 - Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA*

2/11 - Theatre at Westbury - Westbury, NY*

2/12 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, NY*

2/14 - Garcia's at the Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY*

2/15 - Retro-ique - Morgantown, WV

2/16 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC*

2/17 - Black Sheep Burritos & Brews - Huntington, WV

3/10 - The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN^

3/11 - The Burl - Lexington, KY^

3/12 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA^

3/13 - Empty Bottle (album release show) - Chicago, IL

3/14 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI^

3/20 - Three Links - Dallas, TX%

3/21 - Desert Dogs Brewery & Cidery - Santa Fe, NM

3/23 - Gold-Diggers - Los Angeles, CA

3/24 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

3/26 - Belltown Yacht Club - Seattle, WA

3/27 - Treefort Festival - Boise, ID

3/29 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO

3/31 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

5/1 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA



* = w/ Cheap Trick

^ = w/ Twin Peaks

% = w/ Coathangers





