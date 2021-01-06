Ronnie Dunn Uses Lensmen Project to Raise Awareness For American Cancer Society

For the first time, fans across the globe can purchase iconic musician Ronnie Dunn's Lensmen Project work. His timeless photographs can now be ordered on his website via prints, hats, throws and more, all for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from the Lensmen Project sales will go to the American Cancer Society.

On why he chose the American Cancer Society to support, Dunn says, "Three years ago my youngest daughter walked into the kitchen and told me that she thought she was having an appendicitis attack. After thorough testing, our lives changed. The tumor was believed to be a very rare form of kidney cancer seldom experienced by young people. We took her to specialists where further tests confirmed that the tumor was indeed malignant. Like many thousands of loved ones who experience the cancer journey, our world stopped. Thanks to the world-class doctors and cutting-edge technology, the tumor was removed, and she has been cancer free for three years."

After spending more time outdoors than he normally would during the global pandemic, Dunn has been able to use his time off the road and his Lensmen Project to depict the nature that is sometimes overlooked. His cowboy perspective behind the lens offers a rare and unique eye. In addition to wildlife and outdoor scenes, Dunn also offers a full Cowboy series as only he can capture.

"These days I get almost as much satisfaction and enjoyment from photography as I do stepping on stage," Dunn continues. "I really do! I've kept a camera in my hand over the years and now I can almost get off a decent picture."

His photographs have appeared on the covers of various magazines and have been showcased in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

For more information and to purchase Lensmen Project items please visit: www.LensmenProject.com.

Photo Credit: LWR