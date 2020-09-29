Romy Makes Solo Debut With 'Lifetime'

Today, Romy—Romy Madley-Croft of The xx—releases her debut solo single, “Lifetime.”

Today, Romy-Romy Madley-Croft of The xx-releases her debut solo single, "Lifetime." Produced with Fred again.. and Marta Salogni in London during lockdown, "Lifetime" is a song about the dream of being reunited with friends, family and the ones we love, capturing the euphoria of being together again and, in her own words, "being totally in the moment and celebrating it." Listen to the track here and watch the premiere of the lyric video, created by designer Patrick Saville and animator Connor Campbell, below.

"Lifetime" combines Romy's love of yearning, emotional club music with timeless songwriting. Having co-written her band The xx's three acclaimed albums, she's also written songs for Mark Ronson, Jehnny Beth, benny blanco and Dua Lipa (including her Grammy-winning hit single "Electricity" with Ronson and Diplo's Silk City), among others.

At the same time as honing her craft as a songwriter, Romy has embraced a burgeoning DJ career. DJing since the age of 17 (when she got her first job playing records at a gay club in Soho), the last twelve months have seen her passion reignited, including appearances at Manchester's Homobloc, Turin's Club to Club and a closing set at this year's Pride Inside for Amnesty. She was also a key contributor to 2019's BBC Radio 1 Residency series.

In an intimate Instagram performance earlier this year, Romy hinted at more music to come inspired by club classics, Ibiza house and trance.

Watch the world-premiere lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Vic Lentaigne

View More Music Stories Related Articles