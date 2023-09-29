Rome Streetz Releases 'Noise Kandy 5' LP

It's been nearly a year since Rome Streetz released his breakthrough Griselda debut album, Kiss The Ring, which was widely hailed by fans as one of the trendsetting imprints' best releases of 2022.

It was also a mainstay on critics' end-of-year “Best Of” lists, including HotNewHipHop, HipHopWired, Okayplayer, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Rome was also included on the Rising Hip Hop Artists To Watch in 2023 by iHeartRadio and Buzzfeed and made his national debut TV Appearance on Jalen & Jacoby.

If you couldn't tell then that Rome was on the cusp of becoming one of the industry's rising stars, the last eleven months have only aided in that claim.

Now, Rome has released the most ambitious Noise Kandy project in the series yet with Noise Kandy 5, which is now available.

Noise Kandy 5 features collaborations with Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Boldy James, Rigz, Conductor Williams, Evidence & Wavy Da Ghawd.

“Noise Kandy 5 is the final installment of the series” Rome announces. “I have chosen to end the series here at 5 because that number signifies, power; and the series was made to display how dangerous I am with the pen. We're going out with a bang!”

Rome Streetz recently started a ten-date European tour in support of Noise Kandy 5, you can view the full tour routing here: https://tourlink.to/RomeStreetzEuroTour

Rome Streetz Noise Kandy 5 is now available at all DSPs! Listen here: