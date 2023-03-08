Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single 'Egoland'
In Between Thoughts...A New World, will arrive everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 21.
GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have returned with their second single, "Egoland," from their upcoming landmark new album. The single elaborates on the sonic and spiritual explorations of the album with unexpected elements enhancing their characteristic guitar proficiency including reverb-drenched slide guitar.
In Between Thoughts...A New World, will arrive everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 21. The band is also offering a deluxe version of the album on vinyl exclusively here. This limited edition of 2,000 units includes all 9 Stages tracks on an opaque "Galaxy" custom color LP in addition to the album on a translucent "Galaxy" custom color LP in a gatefold package. All pre-orders are available now.
Rodrigo y Gabriela's eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019's GRAMMY® Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo's most revelatory offerings yet - a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.
Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album - which sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements - was heralded by their first single, "Descending To Nowhere," available now on all DSPs. An official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio, is streaming on YouTube.
Consequence premiered the song and video with an in-depth and illuminating "Origins" feature, while Paste featured it in its best 10 songs of February list saying the song has "an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells."
The song was the #1 most added at college radio and is currently getting airplay at tastemaker stations such as KCRW (LA), The Current (Minneapolis), KUTX (Austin), BBC Radio 6 (UK), Radio FIP (France), and Radionica (Colombia).
Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule that includes a North American headline tour set to get underway May 18 at Houston, TX's Smart Financial Centre and then continues until early July.
Highlights include performances at such renowned venues as London's Roundhouse (April 24), Los Angeles, CA's YouTube Theatre (June 1), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre (June 27), and Montreal, Quebec's Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here. Additional shows will be announced soon.
RODRIGO Y GABRIELA TOUR 2023
+A Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez
*With support from Krooked Kings
^With support from Bahamas
⁰With support from Ondara
APRIL
24 - London, UK - Roundhouse - SOLD OUT
25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival
MAY
18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre*
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre*
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee*
21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square*
25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts*
26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+
27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+
JUNE
1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre^+
2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater
3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater^
4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center UC Davis^
7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge^
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater^
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^+
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre
14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater⁰
16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre⁰
17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre⁰
19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium⁰
20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall⁰
22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre⁰
23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater⁰
25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club⁰
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre⁰
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens⁰
29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre⁰
JULY
1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts
2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre
SEPTEMBER
25 - Hamburg, DE Mojo
26 - Berlin, DE Passionskirche
29 - Milan, IT - Santeria
30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon
OCTOBER
2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli
5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
7 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern
9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium
16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
17 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall - SOLD OUT
19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall
23 - London, UK - Palladium
25 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
27 - Lausanne, CH - Théâtre de Beaulieu
29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal
30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
NOVEMBER
2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer
5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui
9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2
10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant