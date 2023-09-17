Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays to Present AT THE MOVIES on Twitch This Week

Rocky Kramer will be hosting "At The Movies" on this week's episode of Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays on Twitch. Tune into Twitch on Tuesday, September 19th, at 7 PM PT for this amazing show.

Rocky Kramer is a guitar virtuoso, often being compared to the greatest guitar players in the world. Rocky has performed on shows with some of the greatest musicians on the planet including Ozzy Osbourne, John Lodge, Steve Vai, Leland Sklar, Kenny Aronoff, Tommy James, Verdeen White, Ten Years After, BuckCherry, Rick Wakeman and more.

Rocky's first studio album, "Firestorm" is now available worldwide through Allied Artists Music Group, together with an epic music video of his #1 Global DRT Chart topper single, "Rock Star", that also picked up a Best Rock Performance nod at the 2019 Hollywood Music In Media Awards ("HMMA").

Rocky Kramer was recently cast in The Mutt Productions/ Allied Artists rock n' roll time travel comedy adventure "Rockin' In Time" where he will play the film's lead character, Lars Olsen. The film is being directed by Aaron Lee Lopez (of the "Teenage Girl" franchise) and is being produced by multi-platinum and six-time Grammy Award-winning musician turned motion picture producer, Kurt Wipfli.

http://www.twitch.tv/rockykramer

The official website for Rocky Kramer may be found at http://www.RockyKramer.com

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13299266/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1