Rock Da House Drops 'I Don't Know El Chapo'

Canadian Hip hop artist and entrepreneur, Rock Da House dropped his new single "I Don't Know EL Chapo" available now on all platforms. The Canadian hit maker currently has two singles on iTunes, 'For My City' & 'Make It Rain'.

Rock has been a mainstay in the music industry between Toronto and New York for many years. From his early DJ days to appearances on BET, MTV and Much Music, Rock has kept expanding his brand.

An impressive brand that includes a video and beat production team, a marketing team, events and promotions and a film production team. Rock also owns 2 barber shops (Rock Da House Barbers) across Toronto & is in the real-estate Investment Industry. The grind never stops for the artist. "I'm never satisfied."

"I Don't Know EL Chapo" summer release will have Rock Da House fans excited about the artist's own renewed excitement for Hip hop and where he'll take it. Known for conveying excitement & upbeat passion, Rock is a favorite of fellow artists. He's opened for the likes of Rick Ross, French Montana, Fabulous, Diamond & Method Man, bringing his own brand of excitement to the stage.

Rock will continue doing what he does best, looking for what's next, always pushing himself and his music to the limits. The popular artist will be hitting major concert stages this Summer & is available for hosting & performance gigs.

Listen to the new single here: