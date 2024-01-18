Robby Hecht Announces New LP 'Not a Number' With New Single 'Old Radio'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Robby Hecht has announced his forthcoming LP, Not a Number, with the release of his latest single and video, “Old Radio.” Not a Number, produced by Anthony da Costa, is set for release on April 12th via Tone Tree Music.

"Old Radio" is a nostalgic journey through the various phases of Robby's discovery of music.

He says, "From waking up to the clock radio in my tweens to recording mix tapes with my AIWA dual cassette deck so that I could hear songs over and over again, to rocking out in my Toyota with the windows open so that everyone could hear this music that I loved - I didn't know yet that I'd become a singer-songwriter myself-I just knew that I connected with music like nothing else."

His highly anticipated album, Not a Number, is a powerful reflection on the evocative and turbulent journey of the past few years. Featuring 12 introspective tracks, each with the potential to become a personal favorite, the album weaves together themes of divorce, emotional recovery, nostalgia, the unity of humanity, and the profound significance of individual experiences. It is a musical tapestry that resonates deeply with listeners, meeting them wherever they may be on their own life's path.

Not a Number was produced by veteran singer-songwriter and sought-after guitarist Anthony da Costa, who also contributed much of the arranging and instrumentation on the album. The recording process spanned nearly two years and features notable guest vocal performances by acclaimed artists from Nashville and beyond including Caroline Spence, Jess Nolan, Jill Andrews, Katie Pruitt, Lydia Luce, The Sea The Sea, Ruth Moody, and Trousdale.

Captivating audiences as a touring singer-songwriter for over two decades, Hecht combines quietly impactful songwriting reminiscent of Tom Waits or Jim Croce with the graceful vocal resonance of James Taylor.

With a remarkable blend of insightful lyricism, memorable melodies, and a voice that carries both strength and tenderness, his music resonates with audiences from all walks of life. His dedication to the craft and collaborative spirit have solidified his reputation as a versatile and respected artist within the industry.

Frequently referred to as a “songwriter's songwriter,” his music has been the soundtrack for countless journeys, amassing over 25 million streams to date. And. with more than 60 songs recorded by other artists, as well as numerous contributions as a featured vocalist, he has added his distinct touch to the work of fellow musicians, reaching music lovers through the voices of others.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Hecht is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. Openly discussing his own journey with bipolar disorder, he shines a light on these issues, breaking the stigma and offering support and inspiration to those who may be facing similar struggles.

His music is a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability of songs to touch our souls; his insights and captivating melodies create a truly unforgettable musical experience, inviting you to embark on a contemplative journey through the landscapes of the heart and mind.

Pre-save Not a Number HERE, and be sure to follow Robby Hecht at the links below for the latest news and updates.

Photo: Laura Schneider