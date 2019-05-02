Rob Rokicki Releases New EP 'Smart Girls'

Composer/lyricist ROB ROKICKI releases the "Smart Girls" EP, celebrating female vocalists Kristin Stokes, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill). Songs include: "Take the Weight," a fan favorite cut from The Lightning Thief; an acoustic version of "Good Kid" along with the new tune, "Marking" from Rokicki's Eleven Eleven, recently featured at the LiveRead series at the School of Dramatic Arts at USC.



A portion of all proceeds will go to the organization, SHE'S THE FIRST, which "fights gender inequality through education." SHE'S THE FIRST aims to "support girls who will be first in their families to graduate from high school and train students everywhere to be global leaders." shesthefirst.org

ROB ROKICKI is the composer/lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award, and is currently on a major National Tour. Projects: Monstersongs (official selection NAMT '18, art by David O'Neill); Punk Rock Girl (with Joe Iconis);Strange Tails (with Michael Ruby, Ars Nova ANT Fest); Eleven Eleven (LiveRead@SDC at USC); Love, NY (DC Fringe); Experience Marianas! (Cap21/Molloy). His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, and the Other Palace in London. He is an American Harmony Award recipient and two-time Larson Award finalist. Original Cast Recording for The Lightning Thief and Monstersongs available on Broadway Records. Solo album available on Great White Wax. BFA, BA University of Michigan. Rob has taught as several universities including Pace and Cap21/Molloy and is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Actor's Equity, and an alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. robertrokicki.com





